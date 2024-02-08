Ревматична лихоманка

Modified Jones criteria (for initial diagnosis)

Testing for group A streptococcal (GAS) infection (culture, rapid strep test, or antistreptolysin O and anti-DNase B titers)

ECG

Echocardiography with Doppler

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein (CRP) level

Diagnosis of a first episode of ARF is based on the modified Jones criteria (1) (see table Modified Jones Criteria for a First Episode of Acute Rheumatic Fever (ARF)*); 2 major criteria or 1 major criterion and 2 minor criteria are required, each along with evidence of preceding GAS infection. Sydenham chorea alone (ie, without minor criteria) fulfills diagnostic criteria if other causes of movement disorder are ruled out.

The modified Jones criteria were designed for the evaluation of ARF rather than for a possible recurrence. However, if patients have a reliable past history of ARF or rheumatic heart disease and also have documented GAS infection, the criteria may be used to establish the presence of a recurrence.

A preceding GAS infection is suggested by a recent history of pharyngitis and is confirmed by 1 or more of the following:

Positive throat culture

Increased or preferably rising antistreptolysin O titer

Positive rapid GAS antigen test in a child with clinical manifestations suggestive of streptococcal pharyngitis

Recent scarlet fever is highly suggestive. Throat cultures and rapid strep antigen tests are often negative by the time ARF manifests, whereas titers of antistreptolysin O and anti-DNase B typically peak 3 to 6 weeks after GAS pharyngitis. About 80% of children with ARF have a significantly elevated antistreptolysin O titer; if an anti-DNase B antibody level is also done, the percentage with confirmed GAS infection is higher, especially if acute and convalescent samples are tested.

Joint aspiration may be needed to exclude other causes of arthritis (eg, infection). The joint fluid is usually cloudy and yellow, with an elevated white blood cell (WBC) count composed primarily of neutrophils; culture is negative. Complement levels are usually normal or slightly decreased, compared with decreased levels in other inflammatory arthritides.

ECG is done during the initial evaluation. Serum cardiac marker levels are obtained; normal cardiac troponin I levels exclude prominent myocardial damage. ECG abnormalities such as PR prolongation do not correlate with other evidence of carditis. Only 35% of children with ARF have a prolonged PR interval; higher-degree heart block may occur but is uncommon. Other ECG abnormalities may be due to pericarditis, enlargement of ventricles or atria, or arrhythmias.

Echocardiography can detect evidence of carditis even in patients without apparent murmurs and is recommended for all patients with confirmed or suspected ARF. Echocardiography is also used to detect subclinical carditis in patients with apparently isolated Sydenham chorea and to monitor the status of patients with recurrences of carditis or chronic rheumatic heart disease. However, not all echocardiographic abnormalities represent rheumatic carditis; isolated trivial valvar regurgitation or trivial pericardial effusion may be a nonspecific finding. To maintain specificity, echocardiographic and Doppler results should meet the following criteria (1) for acute rheumatic carditis:

Doppler flow criteria:

Pathologic mitral regurgitation: Must be seen in at least 2 views, and have a jet length ≥ 2 cm in at least 1 view, a peak velocity of > 3 m/second, and a pansystolic jet in at least 1 envelope

Pathologic aortic regurgitation: Must be seen in at least 2 views, and have a jet length ≥ 1 cm in at least 1 view, a peak velocity of > 3 m/second, and a pandiastolic jet in at least 1 envelope

Echocardiographic morphologic criteria:

Pathologic mitral valve morphologic changes include annular dilation, chordal elongation or rupture with flail leaflet, anterior (or less commonly posterior) leaflet tip prolapse, or beading/nodularity of leaflet tips.

Pathologic aortic valve morphologic changes include irregular or focal leaflet thickening, coaptation defect, restricted leaflet motion, or leaflet prolapse.

Chest x-rays are not routinely done but can detect cardiomegaly, a common manifestation of carditis in ARF.

Biopsy of a subcutaneous nodule can aid in early diagnosis, especially when other major clinical manifestations are absent.

ESR and serum CRP are sensitive but not specific. The ESR is typically > 60 mm/hour. CRP is typically > 3 mg/dL (> 30 mg/L) and often > 7 mg/dL (> 70 mg/L); because it rises and falls faster than ESR, a normal CRP may confirm that inflammation is resolving in a patient with prolonged ESR elevation after acute symptoms have subsided. In the absence of carditis, ESR usually returns to normal within 3 months. Evidence of acute inflammation, including ESR, usually subsides within 5 months in uncomplicated carditis. The WBC count reaches 12,000 to 20,000/mcL (12 to 20 × 109/L) and may go higher with corticosteroid therapy.

The differential diagnosis includes JIA (especially systemic JIA and, less so, polyarticular JIA), Lyme disease, reactive arthritis, arthropathy of sickle cell disease, leukemia or other cancer, systemic lupus erythematosus, embolic bacterial endocarditis, serum sickness, Kawasaki disease, drug reactions, and gonococcal arthritis. These are frequently distinguished by history or specific laboratory tests. The absence of an antecedent GAS infection, the diurnal variation of the fever, evanescent rash, and prolonged symptomatic joint inflammation usually distinguish systemic JIA from ARF.

Таблиця Модифіковані критерії Джонса для першого епізоду гострої ревматичної лихоманки (ARF)* Таблиця