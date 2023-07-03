skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про інтерстиціальне захворювання легень

(дифузні паренхіматозні захворювання легень)

ЗаJoyce Lee, MD, MAS, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2023

    Interstitial lung diseases are a heterogeneous group of disorders characterized by alveolar septal thickening, fibroblast proliferation, collagen deposition, and, if the process remains unchecked, pulmonary fibrosis. Interstitial lung diseases can be classified using various criteria (eg, acute vs chronic, granulomatous vs nongranulomatous, known cause vs unknown cause, primary lung disease vs secondary to systemic disease, history of smoking vs no smoking history).

    Among the numerous possible causes are most systemic rheumatic disorders and occupational lung exposures, many medications, and some illicit drugs (see table Causes of Interstitial Lung Disease). A number of interstitial lung diseases of unknown etiology have characteristic histology, clinical features, or presentation and thus are considered unique diseases, including the following:

    In up to 30% of patients who have interstitial lung diseases that have no clear cause, the disorders are distinguished primarily by characteristic histopathologic features; these disorders are termed the idiopathic interstitial pneumonias.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Причини інтерстиціального захворювання легень

    Category

    Examples

    Systemic rheumatic disorders

    Ankylosing spondylitis (rare)

    Autoimmune myositis

    Behçet disease (very rare)

    Goodpasture syndrome

    IgG-4 related disease

    Mixed connective tissue disease

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Sjögren syndrome

    Systemic lupus erythematosus

    Systemic sclerosis

    Medications and illicit drugs

    Selected list: Amiodarone, bleomycin, busulfan, carbamazepine, checkpoint inhibitors, chlorambucil, cocaine, cyclophosphamide, diphenylhydantoin, flecainide, heroin, melphalan, methadone, methotrexate, methylphenidate, methysergide, mineral oil (via chronic microaspiration), nitrofurantoin, nitrosoureas, procarbazine, silicone (subcutaneous injection)

    Genetic disorders

    Fabry disease (rare)

    Familial pulmonary fibrosis

    Gaucher disease (rare)

    Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome

    Neurofibromatosis

    Niemann-Pick disease (rare)

    Pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis

    Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis

    Tuberous sclerosis

    Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias

    Acute interstitial pneumonia

    Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia

    Desquamative interstitial pneumonia

    Idiopathic pleuroparenchymal fibroelastosis

    Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

    Lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia

    Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia

    Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease

    Occupational and environmental exposure

    Inorganic (selected): Aluminosis (caused by exposure to metallic aluminum powder), asbestosis, baritosis, beryllium disease, coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, exposure to hard metals (eg, cadmium, cobalt, titanium oxide, tungsten, vanadium carbides), radiation fibrosis, siderosis, silicosis, stannosis, talc pneumoconiosis

    Organic (selected): Bagassosis, bird fancier’s lung, coffee worker’s lung, farmer’s lung, hot tub lung, humidifier lung, malt worker’s lung, maple bark stripper’s lung, mushroom worker’s lung, tea grower’s lung (see Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis)

    Vasculitis

    Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Giant cell arteritis (rare)

    Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Microscopic polyangiitis

    Polyarteritis nodosa (rare)

    Takayasu arteritis (rare)

    Miscellaneous disorders

    Amyloidosis

    Chronic aspiration

    Eosinophilic pneumonia, acute and chronic

    Lipoid pneumonia

    Lymphangioleiomyomatosis

    Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis

    Sarcoidosis

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.