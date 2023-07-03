Загальні відомості про інтерстиціальне захворювання легень

Interstitial lung diseases are a heterogeneous group of disorders characterized by alveolar septal thickening, fibroblast proliferation, collagen deposition, and, if the process remains unchecked, pulmonary fibrosis. Interstitial lung diseases can be classified using various criteria (eg, acute vs chronic, granulomatous vs nongranulomatous, known cause vs unknown cause, primary lung disease vs secondary to systemic disease, history of smoking vs no smoking history).
Among the numerous possible causes are most systemic rheumatic disorders and occupational lung exposures, many medications, and some illicit drugs (see table Causes of Interstitial Lung Disease). A number of interstitial lung diseases of unknown etiology have characteristic histology, clinical features, or presentation and thus are considered unique diseases, including the following:
Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis (granulocytosis)
In up to 30% of patients who have interstitial lung diseases that have no clear cause, the disorders are distinguished primarily by characteristic histopathologic features; these disorders are termed the idiopathic interstitial pneumonias.
Причини інтерстиціального захворювання легень
Category
Examples
Systemic rheumatic disorders
Ankylosing spondylitis (rare)
Behçet disease (very rare)
Mixed connective tissue disease
Medications and illicit drugs
Selected list: Amiodarone, bleomycin, busulfan, carbamazepine, checkpoint inhibitors, chlorambucil, cocaine, cyclophosphamide, diphenylhydantoin, flecainide, heroin, melphalan, methadone, methotrexate, methylphenidate, methysergide, mineral oil (via chronic microaspiration), nitrofurantoin, nitrosoureas, procarbazine, silicone (subcutaneous injection)
Genetic disorders
Fabry disease (rare)
Familial pulmonary fibrosis
Gaucher disease (rare)
Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome
Niemann-Pick disease (rare)
Pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis
Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis
Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias
Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia
Desquamative interstitial pneumonia
Idiopathic pleuroparenchymal fibroelastosis
Lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
Occupational and environmental exposure
Inorganic (selected): Aluminosis (caused by exposure to metallic aluminum powder), asbestosis, baritosis, beryllium disease, coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, exposure to hard metals (eg, cadmium, cobalt, titanium oxide, tungsten, vanadium carbides), radiation fibrosis, siderosis, silicosis, stannosis, talc pneumoconiosis
Organic (selected): Bagassosis, bird fancier’s lung, coffee worker’s lung, farmer’s lung, hot tub lung, humidifier lung, malt worker’s lung, maple bark stripper’s lung, mushroom worker’s lung, tea grower’s lung (see Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis)
Vasculitis
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Giant cell arteritis (rare)
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Polyarteritis nodosa (rare)
Takayasu arteritis (rare)
Miscellaneous disorders
Chronic aspiration
Eosinophilic pneumonia, acute and chronic
Lipoid pneumonia
Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis