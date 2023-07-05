Метаболічний алкалоз

Metabolic alkalosis is bicarbonate (HCO 3 −) accumulation due to

Acid loss

Alkali administration

Intracellular shift of hydrogen ion (H + —as occurs in hypokalemia)

Renal HCO 3 − retention

Regardless of initial cause, persistence of metabolic alkalosis indicates that the kidneys have increased their HCO 3 − reabsorption, because HCO 3 − is normally freely filtered by the kidneys and hence excreted. Volume depletion and hypokalemia are the most common stimuli for increased HCO 3 − reabsorption, but any condition that elevates aldosterone or mineralocorticoids (which enhance sodium [Na] reabsorption and potassium [K] and hydrogen ion [H+] excretion) can elevate HCO 3 −. Thus, hypokalemia is both a cause and a frequent consequence of metabolic alkalosis.

The most common causes of metabolic alkalosis are

Diuretic use

Volume depletion (particularly when involving loss of gastric acid and chloride [Cl] due to recurrent vomiting or nasogastric suction)

Among other causes of metabolic alkalosis are disorders that cause

Bicarbonate excess

Renal acid loss

Metabolic alkalosis can be

Chloride (Cl)-responsive: Involves loss or excess secretion of Cl; it typically corrects with IV administration of NaCl-containing fluid.

Chloride-unresponsive: Does not correct with NaCl-containing fluids, and typically involves severe magnesium (Mg) and/or potassium (K) deficiency or mineralocorticoid excess.

The 2 forms can coexist, eg, in patients with volume overload made hypokalemic by high-dose diuretics.