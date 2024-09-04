Парентеральне харчування (ПХ)

Individualized PN solutions may be prepared using sterile techniques. For individualized PN solutions, electrolytes may be adjusted based on laboratory results and changes in clinical status.

Standardized, commercially available PN solutions are available for institutions that do not have the resources to make individualized solutions.

Standard vitamin and trace element preparations also are available to add to PN to meet micronutrient requirements. Stability of the PN solution depends on many factors. Clinicians should avoid adding electrolytes to standardized PN solutions to avoid the risk of electrolyte precipitation. Because stability can be reduced by modifications to PN solutions, modifications (eg, adding electrolytes or other substances) should be reviewed by an experienced pharmacist.

PN macronutrient composition varies depending on solution type:

Peripheral PN: Lower amino acid and dextrose concentrations to keep the osmolarity low, with most calories from fat

Central PN: Higher amino acid and dextrose concentrations to provide more energy in less volume

Amino acid dose is based on the patient's calculated protein requirements.

Availability of mixed-oil lipid emulsions has changed the approach to lipid dosing in PN, intending to balance provision of nutrients with potential adverse effects. Soybean oil is rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been associated with proinflammatory and immunosuppressive effects. Thus, traditional lipid emulsions of 100% soybean oil should be restricted to < 1 g/kg/day in patients who are critically ill but can be dosed up to 1 g/kg/day in patients who are stable. Mixed-oil lipid emulsions include combinations of soybean oil, olive oil, medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and fish oil, which have lower omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids and allow for higher total fat delivery. For adults (both stable and critically ill), 1 to 1.5 g/kg/day of the lipid emulsion blend of olive oil and soybean oil can be given, whereas 1 to 2 g/kg/day of the lipid emulsion blend of soybean oil, MCTs, olive oil, and fish oil can be given. In the United States, 100% fish oil lipid emulsion is not approved for use in adults, but it is used as a therapy for children with intestinal-failure–associated liver disease. Additional dosing considerations (eg, medication additives; calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium content) to ensure solution stability should be reviewed by an experienced pharmacist. The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition has published recommendations for appropriate dosing of lipid emulsions (1, 2).

If the total energy provided by amino acids and lipids is less than the total energy required, dextrose monohydrate is generally used to make up the shortfall. However, the maximum amount of carbohydrate is typically 5 mg/kg/minute; giving above this amount can lead to hyperglycemia. Also, overfeeding energy can lead to excessive CO2 production and fatty liver; overfeeding is often attributed to excessive carbohydrate delivery. Using mixed-oil lipid emulsions allows lower carbohydrate delivery and may help reduce complications of excessive carbohydrate delivery.

PN solution volumes, types, and concentrations vary depending on patient factors, such as concomitant disorders and age:

For patients with heart, liver, or kidney failure: Limited volume (liquid) intake

For patients with diabetes: Mixed-oil lipid emulsion, providing the upper end of the recommended dosing range to allow for reduction of dextrose delivery

For neonates: Lower dextrose concentrations (17 to 18%)