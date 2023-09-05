Дисемiноване внутрішньосудинне згортання крові (ДВЗ)

Disseminated intravascular coagulation usually results from exposure of tissue factor to blood, initiating the extrinsic coagulation cascade. In addition, the fibrinolytic pathway is activated in DIC (see figure Fibrinolytic Pathway). Stimulation of endothelial cells by cytokines and perturbed microvascular blood flow causes the release of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) from endothelial cells. Both tPA and plasminogen attach to fibrin polymers, and plasmin (generated by tPA cleavage of plasminogen) cleaves fibrin into D-dimers and other fibrin degradation products. DIC can, therefore, cause both thrombosis and bleeding (if the consumption of platelets and/or coagulation factors is excessive).

Фібринолітичний шлях

DIC occurs most often in the following clinical circumstances:

Complications of obstetrics (eg, abruptio placentae, saline-induced therapeutic abortion, retained dead fetus or products of conception, amniotic fluid embolism): Placental tissue with tissue factor activity enters or is exposed to the maternal circulation.

Infection, particularly with gram-negative organisms: Gram-negative endotoxin causes exposure or activation of tissue factor activity in phagocytic, endothelial, and tissue cells.

Cancer, particularly adenocarcinomas of the pancreas, stomach, biliary tract, lung, prostate,or breast, and acute promyelocytic leukemia: Tumor cells express and expose (or release) tissue factor.

Shock due to any condition, which causes ischemic tissue injury and exposure or release of tissue factor.

Less common causes of DIC include

Severe tissue damage due to head trauma, burns, frostbite, or gunshot wounds

Complications of prostate surgery that allow prostatic material with tissue factor activity (along with plasminogen activators) to enter the circulation

Enzymes in certain snake venoms that enter the circulation, activate one or several coagulation factors, and either generate thrombin or directly convert fibrinogen to fibrin

Profound intravascular hemolysis, most often during acute hemolytic transfusion reactions due to ABO incompatibility

Aortic aneurysms or cavernous hemangiomas (Kasabach-Merritt syndrome) with vessel wall damage and areas of blood stasis

Slowly evolving disseminated intravascular coagulation typically results mainly from cancer, aneurysms, or cavernous hemangiomas.