Загальні відомості про пухлини легенів

Lung tumors may be
Primary
Metastatic from other sites in the body
Primary tumors of the lung may be
Malignant (see table Classification of Primary Malignant Lung Tumors)
Benign (see table Classification of Benign Lung Tumors)
The most common lung cancer is non–small cell lung cancer (see Lung Carcinoma).
Класифікація первинних злоякісних пухлин легенів
Type
Example
Carcinoma
Small cell lung cancer
Oat cell
Intermediate cell
Combined
Non–small cell lung cancer
Adenocarcinoma
Acinar
Bronchioloalveolar
Papillary
Solid
Adenosquamous
Large cell
Clear cell
Giant cell
Squamous cell
Spindle cell
Other
Bronchial gland carcinoma
Adenoid cystic
Mucoepidermoid
Carcinoid
–
Lymphoma
Primary pulmonary Hodgkin
Primary pulmonary non-Hodgkin
—
Класифікація доброякісних пухлин легенів
Type
Example
Laryngotracheobronchial
Adenoma
Hamartoma
Myoblastoma
Papilloma
Parenchymal
Fibroma
Hamartoma
Leiomyoma
Lipoma
Neurofibroma
Schwannoma
Sclerosing hemangioma