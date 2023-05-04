Загальні відомості про пухлини легенів

Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lung tumors may be

Primary

Metastatic from other sites in the body

Primary tumors of the lung may be

The most common lung cancer is non–small cell lung cancer (see Lung Carcinoma).

Таблиця Класифікація первинних злоякісних пухлин легенів Таблиця