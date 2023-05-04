skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про пухлини легенів

ЗаRobert L. Keith, MD, Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

    Lung tumors may be

    • Primary

    • Metastatic from other sites in the body

    Primary tumors of the lung may be

    The most common lung cancer is non–small cell lung cancer (see Lung Carcinoma).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Класифікація первинних злоякісних пухлин легенів

    Type

    Example

    Carcinoma

    Small cell lung cancer

    Oat cell

    Intermediate cell

    Combined

    Non–small cell lung cancer

    Adenocarcinoma

    Acinar

    Bronchioloalveolar

    Papillary

    Solid

    Adenosquamous

    Large cell

    Clear cell

    Giant cell

    Squamous cell

    Spindle cell

    Other

    Bronchial gland carcinoma

    Adenoid cystic

    Mucoepidermoid

    Carcinoid

    Lymphoma

    Primary pulmonary Hodgkin

    Primary pulmonary non-Hodgkin

    Mesothelioma

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Класифікація доброякісних пухлин легенів

    Type

    Example

    Laryngotracheobronchial

    Adenoma

    Hamartoma

    Myoblastoma

    Papilloma

    Parenchymal

    Fibroma

    Hamartoma

    Leiomyoma

    Lipoma

    Neurofibroma

    Schwannoma

    Sclerosing hemangioma

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.