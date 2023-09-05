Порушення функції печінки під час вагітності

The most common cause of jaundice during pregnancy is acute viral hepatitis. Pregnancy does not affect the course of most types of viral hepatitis (A, B, C, D); however, hepatitis E may be more severe during pregnancy.

Acute viral hepatitis may predispose to preterm delivery but does not appear to be teratogenic.

Hepatitis B virus may be transmitted to the neonate immediately after delivery or, less often, to the fetus transplacentally. Transmission is particularly likely if women are e-antigen–positive and are chronic carriers of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) or if they contract hepatitis during the 3rd trimester. Affected neonates are more likely to develop subclinical hepatic dysfunction and become carriers than to develop clinical hepatitis. All pregnant women are tested for HBsAg to determine whether precautions against vertical transmission are needed (prenatal prophylaxis with immune globulin and vaccination for neonates exposed to hepatitis B virus).