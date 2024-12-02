Гіпербілірубінемія новонароджених

Hyperbilirubinemia may be harmless or harmful depending on its cause and the degree of elevation. Some causes of jaundice are intrinsically dangerous whatever the bilirubin level. But hyperbilirubinemia of any etiology is a concern once the level reaches a threshold. The threshold for concern and treatment varies by

Postnatal age in hours

Degree of prematurity

Health status

Operational thresholds to initiate phototherapy based on gestational age and risk factors for neurotoxicity have been developed to guide treatment (1). Infants who are preterm, small for gestational age, and/or ill (eg, with sepsis, hypothermia, or hypoxia) are at greater risk, and intervention may be warranted at lower levels. In such infants, although risk increases with increasing hyperbilirubinemia, there is no level of hyperbilirubinemia that is considered safe; treatment is provided based on age and clinical factors.

Neurotoxicity is the major negative consequence of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. An acute encephalopathy can be followed by a variety of neurologic impairments, including cerebral palsy and sensorimotor deficits; cognition is usually spared. Chronic bilirubin encephalopathy (CBE), formerly known as kernicterus, is the most severe form of neurotoxicity. Although it is now rare, CBE still occurs and can nearly always be prevented. CBE is brain damage caused by unconjugated bilirubin deposition in basal ganglia and brain stem nuclei, caused by either acute or chronic hyperbilirubinemia. Normally, bilirubin bound to serum albumin stays in the intravascular space. However, unconjugated bilirubin can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause CBE in certain situations:

When serum bilirubin concentration is markedly elevated

When serum albumin concentration is markedly low (eg, in preterm infants)

When bilirubin is displaced from albumin by competitive binders

Competitive binders include certain medications (eg, sulfisoxazole, ceftriaxone, aspirin), free fatty acids, and hydrogen ions (eg, in septic or acidotic infants).