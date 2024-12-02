Гіпербілірубінемія новонароджених

Hyperbilirubinemia is an elevated serum bilirubin concentration, causing jaundice (a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes). The serum bilirubin level required to cause jaundice varies with skin tone and body region. With increasing bilirubin levels, jaundice seems to advance in a head-to-foot direction. Slightly more than half of all neonates become visibly jaundiced in the first week of life.
Almost all hyperbilirubinemia in the immediate neonatal period is unconjugated, which is also termed indirect bilirubin; conjugated bilirubin is termed direct bilirubin. For further discussions of cholestasis and disorders of bilirubin excretion in the neonatal period see neonatal cholestasis.
Наслідки гіпербілірубінемії
Hyperbilirubinemia may be harmless or harmful depending on its cause and the degree of elevation. Some causes of jaundice are intrinsically dangerous whatever the bilirubin level. But hyperbilirubinemia of any etiology is a concern once the level reaches a threshold. The threshold for concern and treatment varies by
Postnatal age in hours
Degree of prematurity
Health status
Operational thresholds to initiate phototherapy based on gestational age and risk factors for neurotoxicity have been developed to guide treatment (1). Infants who are preterm, small for gestational age, and/or ill (eg, with sepsis, hypothermia, or hypoxia) are at greater risk, and intervention may be warranted at lower levels. In such infants, although risk increases with increasing hyperbilirubinemia, there is no level of hyperbilirubinemia that is considered safe; treatment is provided based on age and clinical factors.
Neurotoxicity is the major negative consequence of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. An acute encephalopathy can be followed by a variety of neurologic impairments, including cerebral palsy and sensorimotor deficits; cognition is usually spared. Chronic bilirubin encephalopathy (CBE), formerly known as kernicterus, is the most severe form of neurotoxicity. Although it is now rare, CBE still occurs and can nearly always be prevented. CBE is brain damage caused by unconjugated bilirubin deposition in basal ganglia and brain stem nuclei, caused by either acute or chronic hyperbilirubinemia. Normally, bilirubin bound to serum albumin stays in the intravascular space. However, unconjugated bilirubin can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause CBE in certain situations:
When serum bilirubin concentration is markedly elevated
When serum albumin concentration is markedly low (eg, in preterm infants)
When bilirubin is displaced from albumin by competitive binders
Competitive binders include certain medications (eg, sulfisoxazole, ceftriaxone, aspirin), free fatty acids, and hydrogen ions (eg, in septic or acidotic infants).
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
1. Kemper AR, Newman TB, Slaughter JL, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline Revision: Management of Hyperbilirubinemia in the Newborn Infant 35 or More Weeks of Gestation. Pediatrics. 2022;150(3):e2022058859. doi:10.1542/peds.2022-058859
Pathophysiology of Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
The majority of bilirubin is produced from the breakdown of hemoglobin into unconjugated bilirubin (and other substances). Unconjugated bilirubin binds to albumin in the blood for transport to the liver, where it is taken up by hepatocytes and conjugated with glucuronic acid by the enzyme uridine diphosphogluconurate glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) to make it water-soluble. The conjugated bilirubin is excreted in bile into the duodenum. In adults, conjugated bilirubin is reduced by gut bacteria to urobilin and excreted. Neonates, however, have less bacteria in their digestive tracts, so less bilirubin is reduced to urobilin and excreted. They also have the enzyme beta-glucuronidase, which deconjugates bilirubin. The now unconjugated bilirubin can be reabsorbed and recycled into the circulation. This process is called enterohepatic circulation of bilirubin (see also Neonatal Bilirubin Metabolism).
Механізми гіпербілірубінемії
Hyperbilirubinemia can be caused by one or more of the following processes:
Increased production
Decreased hepatic uptake
Decreased conjugation
Impaired excretion
Impaired bile flow (cholestasis)
Increased enterohepatic circulation
Etiology of Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
Класифікація
There are several ways to classify and discuss causes of hyperbilirubinemia. Because transient jaundice is common among healthy neonates (unlike adults, in whom jaundice always signifies a disorder), hyperbilirubinemia can be classified as physiologic or pathologic. It can be classified by whether the hyperbilirubinemia is unconjugated, conjugated, or both. It also can be classified by mechanism (see table Causes of Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia).
Причини
Most cases involve unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia. Some of the most common causes of neonatal jaundice include
Physiologic hyperbilirubinemia
Breastfeeding (chestfeeding) jaundice
Human milk jaundice
Pathologic hyperbilirubinemia due to hemolytic disease
Liver dysfunction (eg, caused by parenteral alimentation causing cholestasis, neonatal sepsis, or neonatal hepatitis) may cause a conjugated or mixed hyperbilirubinemia.
Physiologic hyperbilirubinemia occurs in almost all neonates. Shorter neonatal red blood cell life span increases bilirubin production, deficient conjugation due to the deficiency of uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) decreases clearance, and low bacterial levels in the intestine combined with increased hydrolysis of conjugated bilirubin increase enterohepatic circulation. Bilirubin levels typically rise over the first 3 to 4 days of life (7 days in East Asian infants, who have higher bilirubin levels at birth) and fall thereafter (1).
Breastfeeding (chestfeeding) jaundice develops in one-sixth of breast-fed infants during the first week of life. Breastfeeding increases enterohepatic circulation of bilirubin in some infants who have decreased milk intake and who also have dehydration or low caloric intake. The increased enterohepatic circulation also may result from reduced intestinal bacteria that convert bilirubin to nonresorbed metabolites.
Human milk jaundice is different from breastfeeding jaundice. It develops after the first 5 to 7 days of life and peaks at about 2 weeks. It is thought to be caused by an increased concentration of beta-glucuronidase in human milk, causing an increase in the deconjugation and reabsorption of bilirubin.
Pathologic hyperbilirubinemia in term infants is diagnosed if
Jaundice appears in the first 24 hours, after the first week of life, or lasts > 2 weeks
Total serum bilirubin rises by > 5 mg/dL/day (> 86 micromol/L/day)
Infant shows symptoms or signs of a serious illness
Some of the most common pathologic causes are
Immune and nonimmune hemolytic anemia
Hematoma resorption
Причини гіпербілірубінемії новонароджених
Mechanism
Causes
Increased enterohepatic circulation
Human milk jaundice
Breastfeeding (chestfeeding) jaundice
Drug-induced paralytic ileus (magnesium sulfate or morphine)
Hypoperistalsis
Intestinal atresia or stenosis, including annular pancreas
Meconium ileus or meconium plug syndrome
Swallowed blood
Overproduction
Breakdown of extravascular blood (eg, hematomas; petechiae; pulmonary, cerebral, or occult hemorrhage)
Polycythemia due to maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion or delayed umbilical cord clamping
Overproduction due to hemolytic anemia
Certain medications and agents in neonates with G6PD deficiency (eg, acetaminophen, alcohol, antimalarials, aspirin, bupivacaine, corticosteroids, diazepam, nitrofurantoin, oxytocin, penicillin, phenothiazine, sulfonamides)
Maternofetal blood group incompatibility (eg, Rh, ABO)
Red blood cell enzyme deficiencies (eg, of G6PD or pyruvate kinase)
Undersecretion due to biliary obstruction
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency*
Choledochal cyst*
Cystic fibrosis* (inspissated bile)
Dubin-Johnson syndrome and Rotor syndrome*
Tumor or band* (extrinsic obstruction)
Undersecretion due to metabolic-endocrine conditions
Crigler-Najjar syndrome (familial nonhemolytic jaundice types 1 and 2)
Medications and hormones
Hypermethioninemia
Hypopituitarism and anencephaly
Lucey-Driscoll syndrome
Tyrosinosis
Mixed overproduction and undersecretion
Asphyxia
Intrauterine infections
Severe hemolytic disease of the neonate
TORCH infections
* Jaundice may also occur outside the neonatal period.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.
Adapted from Poland RL, Ostrea EM Jr: Neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. In Care of the High-Risk Neonate, ed. 3, edited by MH Klaus and AA Fanaroff. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986.
Довідковий матеріал щодо етіології
1. Bentz MG, Carmona N, Bhagwat MM, et al. Beyond "Asian": Specific East and Southeast Asian Races or Ethnicities Associated With Jaundice Readmission. Hosp Pediatr. 2018;8(5):269-273. doi:10.1542/hpeds.2017-0234
Evaluation of Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
Історія
History of present illness should note age of onset (in hours) and duration of jaundice. Important associated symptoms include lethargy and poor feeding (suggesting possible CBE), which may progress to stupor, hypotonia, or seizures and eventually to hypertonia. Patterns of feeding can be suggestive of possible breastfeeding jaundice or underfeeding. Therefore, history should include what the infant is being fed, how much and how frequently, urine and stool production (possible breastfeeding jaundice or underfeeding), how well the infant is latching on to the breast or chest or taking the nipple of the bottle, whether the parent feels that their milk has come in, and whether the infant is swallowing during feedings and seems satiated after feedings.
Review of systems should seek symptoms of causes, including respiratory distress, fever, and irritability or lethargy (sepsis); hypotonia and poor feeding (hypothyroidism, metabolic disorder); and repeated episodes of vomiting (intestinal obstruction).
Past medical history should focus on maternal infections (toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex [TORCH] infections), disorders that can cause early hyperbilirubinemia (maternal diabetes), maternal Rh factor and blood group (maternofetal blood group incompatibility), and a history of a prolonged or difficult birth (hematoma or forceps trauma).
Family history should note known inherited disorders that can cause jaundice, including glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, or other red cell enzyme deficiencies, thalassemias, and spherocytosis, and also any history of siblings who have had jaundice.
Medication history should specifically note medications that may promote jaundice (eg, ceftriaxone, antimalarials, sulfonamides [sulfonamides do not promote jaundice; they instead lead to potentially more harm at lower measured bilirubin levels because they displace bilirubin from albumin, increasing the free bilirubin fraction]).
Фізикальне обстеження
Overall clinical appearance and vital signs are reviewed.
The skin is inspected for extent of jaundice. Gentle pressure on the skin can help reveal the presence of jaundice.
The physical examination should focus on signs of causative disorders.
The general appearance is inspected for plethora (due to maternofetal transfusion), macrosomia (due to maternal diabetes), and lethargy or extreme irritability (due to sepsis or infection) and for any dysmorphic features such as macroglossia (with hypothyroidism) and flat nasal bridge or bilateral epicanthal folds (in Down syndrome).
For the head and neck examination, any bruising and swelling of the scalp consistent with a cephalohematoma are noted.
Lungs are examined for crackles (rales), rhonchi, and decreased breath sounds (pneumonia).
The abdomen is examined for distention, mass (hepatosplenomegaly), or perceived pain (intestinal obstruction).
Neurologic examination should focus on signs of hypotonia or weakness (metabolic disorder, hypothyroidism, sepsis).
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Jaundice in the first day of life
Total serum bilirubin near hour-specific exchange transfusion levels
Rate of rise of total serum bilirubin > 0.2 mg/dL/hour (> 3.4 micromol/L/hour) or > 5 mg/dL/day (> 86 micromol/L/day)
Conjugated bilirubin concentration > 1 mg/dL (> 17 micromol/L) if total serum bilirubin is < 5 mg/dL (< 86 micromol/L) or > 20% of total serum bilirubin (suggests neonatal cholestasis)
Jaundice after 2 weeks of age
Lethargy, irritability, respiratory distress
Інтерпретація результатів
Evaluation should focus on distinguishing physiologic from pathologic jaundice. History, physical examination, and timing (see table Physical Findings in Neonatal Jaundice) can help, but typically total serum bilirubin and conjugated serum bilirubin levels are measured.
Час
Jaundice that develops in the first 24 to 48 hours, or that persists > 2 weeks, is most likely pathologic. Jaundice that does not become evident until after 2 to 3 days is more consistent with physiologic, breastfeeding, or human milk jaundice. An exception is undersecretion of bilirubin due to metabolic factors (eg, Crigler-Najjar syndrome, hypothyroidism, and medications), which may take 2 to 3 days to become evident. In such cases, bilirubin typically peaks in the first week, accumulates at a rate of < 5 mg/dL/day (< 86 micromol/L), and can remain evident for a prolonged period. Because most neonates are now discharged from the hospital or nursery within 48 hours, many cases of hyperbilirubinemia are detected only after discharge.
Фізикальні дані при жовтяниці новонароджених
Findings
Timing of Jaundice
Potential Cause
General examination
Fever, tachycardia, respiratory distress
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL/day (> 86 micromol/L/day)
Lethargy, hypotonia
May appear in the first 24–48 hours
Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)
Hypothyroidism, metabolic disorder
Macrosomia
24–48 hours
Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Petechiae
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Hemolytic states (eg, maternofetal blood group incompatibility, red blood cell enzyme deficiencies, hereditary spherocytosis, thalassemias, sepsis)
Plethora
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion, delayed umbilical cord clamping
Head and neck examination
Bilateral slanting palpebral fissures, flat nasal bridge, macroglossia, flattened occiput
First 2–3 days
Cephalohematoma
24–48 hours
Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Macroglossia
24–48 hours
Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)
Abdominal examination
Abdominal distention, decreased bowel sounds
Possible delayed manifestation (2–3 days or later)
Intestinal obstruction (eg, cystic fibrosis, Hirschsprung disease, intestinal atresia or stenosis, pyloric stenosis, biliary atresia)
TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.
Дослідження
Diagnosis of hyperbilirubinemia is suspected by the infant’s color and is confirmed by measurement of serum bilirubin. Noninvasive techniques for measuring bilirubin in infants, including transcutaneous and digital photography–based techniques, are being used increasingly and correlate well with serum bilirubin measurements. Risk of hyperbilirubinemia is based on age-specific (in hours) total serum bilirubin levels.
A bilirubin concentration > 10 mg/dL (> 171 micromol/L) in preterm infants or > 18 mg/dL (> 308 micromol/L) in term infants warrants additional testing, including hematocrit, blood smear, reticulocyte count, direct Coombs test, total serum bilirubin and direct serum bilirubin concentrations, and blood type and Rh group of the infant and mother.
Other tests, such as blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid cultures to detect sepsis and other serious infections and measurement of red blood cell enzyme levels to detect unusual causes of hemolysis, may be indicated by the history and physical examination. Such tests are also indicated for any neonates with an initial bilirubin level > 25 mg/dL (> 428 micromol/L).
Treatment of Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
Treatment of hyperbilirubinemia is directed at the underlying disorder. In addition, treatment for hyperbilirubinemia itself may be necessary.
Physiologic jaundice usually is not clinically significant and resolves within 1 week. Frequent formula or human milk feedings can reduce the incidence and severity of hyperbilirubinemia by increasing gastrointestinal motility and frequency of stools, thereby minimizing the enterohepatic circulation of bilirubin. The type of formula does not seem important in increasing bilirubin excretion.
Breastfeeding jaundice may be prevented or reduced by increasing the frequency of feedings. If the bilirubin level continues to increase > 18 mg/dL (> 308 micromol/L) in a term infant with early breastfeeding jaundice, a temporary change from human milk to formula may be appropriate; phototherapy also may be indicated at higher levels. Stopping breastfeeding is necessary for only 1 or 2 days, and the mother should be encouraged to continue expressing her milk regularly so she can resume nursing as soon as the infant’s bilirubin level starts to decline. She also should be assured that she may safely resume breastfeeding. It is not advisable to supplement with water or dextrose because that may disrupt the mother’s production of milk.
Definitive treatment of hyperbilirubinemia involves
Phototherapy
Exchange transfusion
Фототерапія
Phototherapy is the use of light to photoisomerize unconjugated bilirubin into forms that are more water-soluble and can be excreted rapidly by the liver and kidney without glucuronidation. It provides definitive treatment of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia and prevention of CBE (1). Phototherapy remains the standard of care, most commonly using fluorescent white light. (Blue light, wavelength 425 to 475 nm, is most effective for intensive phototherapy.)
For neonates born at ≥ 35 weeks gestation, there are gestational age-specific phototherapy guidelines. (See also figure Phototherapy Thresholds for Infants With No Hyperbilirubinemia Neurotoxicity Risk Factors.) Guidelines differ for those with additional risk factors for neurotoxicity. Hyperbilirubinemia neurotoxicity risk factors include gestational age < 38 weeks; albumin < 3.0 g/dL; isoimmune hemolytic disease, G6PD deficiency, or other hemolytic conditions; sepsis; or any significant clinical instability in the previous 24 hours. Phototherapy is not indicated for conjugated hyperbilirubinemia.
Порогові значення фототерапії для немовлят без факторів ризику нейротоксичності при гіпербілірубінемії
Data from Kemper AR, Newman TB, Slaughter JL, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline Revision: Management of Hyperbilirubinemia in the Newborn Infant 35 or More Weeks of Gestation. Pediatrics. 2022;150(3):e2022058859. doi:10.1542/peds.2022-058859. (See reference for further details.)
For neonates born at < 35 weeks gestation, threshold bilirubin levels for treatment are lower because preterm infants are at a greater risk of neurotoxicity. The more preterm the infant, the lower the threshold (see table Suggested Thresholds for Starting Phototherapy or Exchange Transfusion in Infants < 35 Weeks Gestation).
Рекомендовані пороги* для початку фототерапії або обмінного переливання у немовлят < 35 тижнів вагітності
Gestational Age (Weeks)
Phototherapy (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])
Exchange Transfusion (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])
< 28
5–6 [86–103]
11–14 [188–239]
28 to < 30
6–8 [103–137]
12–14 [205–239]
30 to < 32
8–10 [137–171]
13–16 [222–274]
32 to < 34
10–12 [171–205]
15–18 [257–308]
34 to < 35
12–14 [205–239]
17–19 [291–325]
* Consensus-based recommendations adapted from Maisels MJ, Watchko JF, Bhutani VK, Stevenson DK: An approach to the management of hyperbilirubinemia in the preterm infant less than 35 weeks of gestation. J Perinatol 32:660–664, 2012. doi: 10.1038/jp.2012.71
Because visible jaundice may disappear during phototherapy even though serum bilirubin remains elevated, skin color cannot be used to evaluate jaundice severity. Blood taken for bilirubin determinations should be shielded from bright light, because bilirubin in the collection tubes may rapidly photo-oxidize.
Обмінне переливання крові
This treatment can rapidly remove bilirubin from circulation and is indicated for severe hyperbilirubinemia, which most often occurs with immune-mediated hemolysis. Small amounts of blood are withdrawn and replaced through an umbilical vein catheter, or other access as available, to remove partially hemolyzed and antibody-coated red blood cells (RBCs) as well as circulating immunoglobulins. The blood is replaced with uncoated donor RBCs that do not have the RBC membrane antigen that binds the circulating antibodies. That is, type O blood is used if the neonate is sensitized to AB antigens and Rh-negative blood is used if the neonate is sensitized to Rh antigen. Because adult donor RBCs have more ABO antigen sites than fetal cells, type-specific transfusion will intensify the hemolysis. Only unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia can cause CBE, so if conjugated bilirubin is elevated, the level of unconjugated rather than total bilirubin is used to determine the need for exchange transfusion.
For infants ≥ 35 weeks gestational age, guidelines with week-specific values for each hour of life are available for infants with and without risk factors for neurotoxicity (2). If the serum bilirubin level is > 25 mg/dL (≥ 428 micromol/L) when the neonate is initially examined, preparation for an exchange transfusion should be made in case intensive phototherapy fails to lower the bilirubin level.
Thresholds have been suggested for neonates born at < 35 weeks gestation (see table Suggested Thresholds for Starting Phototherapy or Exchange Transfusion in Infants 35 Weeks Gestation). Previously, some clinicians used criteria based solely on patient weight, but these criteria have been replaced by the more specific guidelines described above.
In term infants, most often, 160 mL/kg (twice the infant’s total blood volume) of packed RBCs is exchanged over 2 to 4 hours; an alternative is to give 2 successive exchanges of 80 mL/kg each over 1 to 2 hours (3). To do an exchange, a volume of blood is withdrawn and then immediately replaced by transfused blood. The volume of each can vary depending on the infant's size, but volumes are typically near 20 mL for the average term infant. This procedure is repeated until the total desired volume is exchanged. For critically ill or preterm infants, aliquots of 5 to 10 mL are used to avoid sudden major changes in blood volume. The goal is to reduce bilirubin by nearly 50%, with the knowledge that hyperbilirubinemia may rebound to about 60% of the pretransfusion level within 1 to 2 hours. It is also customary to lower the target level by 1 to 2 mg/dL (17 to 34 micromol/L) in infants who have conditions that increase the risk of CBE (eg, sepsis, acidosis). Exchange transfusions may need to be repeated if bilirubin levels remain high.
There are risks and complications associated with exchange transfusion, and the success of phototherapy has reduced the frequency of this procedure.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
1. Bhutani VK; Committee on Fetus and Newborn; American Academy of Pediatrics. Phototherapy to prevent severe neonatal hyperbilirubinemia in the newborn infant 35 or more weeks of gestation. Pediatrics. 2011;128(4):e1046-e1052. doi:10.1542/peds.2011-1494
2. Kemper AR, Newman TB, Slaughter JL, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline Revision: Management of Hyperbilirubinemia in the Newborn Infant 35 or More Weeks of Gestation. Pediatrics. 2022;150(3):e2022058859. doi:10.1542/peds.2022-058859
3. Falciglia HS, Greenwood C. Double Volume Exchange Transfusion: A Review of the “Ins and Outs”. Neoreviews 2013; 14 (10): e513–e520. https://doi.org/10.1542/neo.14-10-e513
Ключові моменти
Neonatal jaundice is caused by increased bilirubin production, decreased bilirubin clearance, or increased enterohepatic circulation.
Some jaundice is normal in neonates.
Risk varies with postnatal age (in hours), total serum bilirubin levels, degree of prematurity, presence of additional risk factors for neurotoxicity (eg, G6PD deficiency), and health of the neonate.
The need for treatment depends on cause and degree of bilirubin elevation; the more preterm the infant, the lower the threshold level for treatment.
Definitive treatments include phototherapy and exchange transfusion.