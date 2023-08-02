Первинний склерозуючий холангіт (ПСХ)

Onset is usually insidious, with progressive fatigue and then pruritus. Up to 40% of patients can present with symptoms including abdominal pain, pruritis, diarrhea, jaundice, fatigue, and fevers (1). Steatorrhea and deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins can develop. Persistent jaundice harbingers advanced disease. Symptomatic gallstones and choledocholithiasis tend to develop in about 75% of patients (1).

Some patients, asymptomatic until late in the course, first present with hepatosplenomegaly or cirrhosis. Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) tends to slowly and inexorably progress. The terminal phase involves decompensated cirrhosis, portal hypertension, ascites, and liver failure.

Despite the association between PSC and inflammatory bowel disease, the two diseases tend to run separate courses. Ulcerative colitis may appear years before PSC and tends to have a milder course when associated with PSC. Similarly, total colectomy does not change the course of PSC.

The presence of both PSC and inflammatory bowel disease increases the risk of colorectal carcinoma, regardless of whether a liver transplantation has been done for PSC. Cholangiocarcinoma develops in 10 to 15% of patients (2).