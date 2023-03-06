Загальні відомості про мальабсорбцію

Tests to confirm malabsorption are appropriate when symptoms are vague and the etiology is not apparent. Most tests for malabsorption assess fat malabsorption because it is relatively easy to measure. Confirmation of carbohydrate malabsorption is not helpful once steatorrhea is documented. Tests for protein malabsorption are rarely used because fecal nitrogen is difficult to measure.

Direct measurement of fecal fat from a 72-hour stool collection is the gold standard test for establishing steatorrhea but unnecessary with gross steatorrhea of obvious cause. However, this test is available routinely in only a few centers. Stool is collected for a 3-day period during which the patient consumes ≥ 100 g fat/day. Total fat in the stool is measured. Fecal fat > 7 g/day is abnormal. Although severe fat malabsorption (fecal fat ≥ 40 g/day) suggests pancreatic insufficiency or small-bowel mucosal disease, this test cannot determine the specific cause of malabsorption. Some test results include a fractional fat excretion that is defined as the average grams of stool fat excreted per day divided by the average grams of fat consumed per day. A fractional fat excretion of > 7% indicates fat malabsorption. Because the test is messy, unpleasant, and time consuming, it is unacceptable to most patients and difficult to do.

Sudan III staining of a stool smear is a simple and direct, but nonquantitative, screening test for fecal fat. Acid steatocrit is a gravimetric assay done on a single stool sample; it has a reported high sensitivity and specificity (using 72-hour collection as the standard). Near-infrared reflectance analysis (NIRA) simultaneously tests stool for fat, nitrogen, and carbohydrates. These tests are not widely available in the United States.

Measurement of elastase and chymotrypsin in the stool can also help differentiate pancreatic and intestinal causes of malabsorption; both are decreased in pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, whereas both are normal in intestinal causes.

The D-xylose absorption test can be done if the etiology is not obvious; however, it is currently rarely used because of the advent of advanced endoscopic and imaging tests. Although it can noninvasively assess intestinal mucosal integrity and help differentiate mucosal from pancreatic disease, an abnormal D-xylose test result requires an endoscopic examination with biopsies of the small-bowel mucosa. As a result, small-bowel biopsy has replaced this test to establish intestinal mucosal disease.

D-xylose is absorbed by passive diffusion and does not require pancreatic enzymes for digestion. A normal D-xylose test result in the presence of moderate to severe steatorrhea indicates pancreatic exocrine insufficiency rather than small-bowel mucosal disease. SIBO can cause abnormal results because the enteric bacteria metabolize pentose, thus decreasing the D-xylose available for absorption.

After fasting, the patient is given 25 g of D-xylose in 200 to 300 mL of water orally. Urine is collected over 5 hours, and a venous sample is obtained after 1 hour. Serum D-xylose < 20 mg/dL (1.33 mmol/L) or < 4 g in the urine sample indicates abnormal absorption. Falsely low levels can also occur in renal diseases, portal hypertension, ascites, or delayed gastric emptying time.