Вторинне перевантаження залізом

Usually iron chelation with deferasirox or deferoxamine, or sometimes deferiprone

Some patients can be treated with phlebotomy and given erythropoietin to maintain erythropoiesis. However, because it worsens anemia, phlebotomy is not recommended for many patients (eg, those with hemoglobin level < 10 g/dL [< 100 g/L], those who are transfusion dependent, and those who develop symptoms of anemia after phlebotomy). Treatment in these patients is iron chelation. The goal of treatment is a transferrin saturation of < 50%.

Deferoxamine is the drug traditionally used for iron chelation therapy. Dose is 40 to 50 mg/kg/day (maximum: 60 mg/kg/day) given by a slow subcutaneous infusion overnight over 8 to 12 hours through a portable pump for 5 to 7 nights/week. Dose for children > 3 years and growing adolescents is 20 to 40 mg/kg/day IV infusion over 8 to 12 hours, 5 to 7 days per week, usual maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg/day. However, this therapy is complex to administer and requires an unusual time commitment from patients, resulting in a high rate of nonadherence. Important adverse effects include hypotension, gastrointestinal disturbances, and anaphylaxis (acutely) and vision and hearing loss (with chronic use).

Deferasirox, an oral chelating agent, is an effective and increasingly used alternative to deferoxamine. Deferasirox reduces iron levels and prevents or delays onset of complications of iron overload. Initial dose is 20 mg/kg orally once a day. Patients are monitored monthly with dose increases up to 30 mg/kg once a day if needed. Maximum dose is 40 mg/kg/day. If deferasirox oral granules are used, the initial dose is 14 mg/kg/day and the maximum dose is 28 mg/kg/day. Treatment can be interrupted when serum ferritin is < 500 ng/mL (< 500 mcg/L). Adverse effects (which occur in about 10% of patients) can include nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rash. Liver and kidney function may become abnormal; liver and kidney blood tests should be done periodically (eg, monthly, sometimes more frequently for high-risk patients).

Deferiprone, another oral iron chelator, is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to thalassemia syndromes when chelation therapy with deferasirox or deferoxamine is inadequate. Deferiprone can also be used in combination with deferasirox because they have different mechanisms of action. Initial dosing is 25 mg/kg orally 3 times a day. The maximum dose is 33 mg/kg orally 3 times a day. Absolute neutrophil counts are obtained weekly to look for neutropenia (precedes agranulocytosis). Serum ferritin is measured every 2 to 3 months; treatment is temporarily interrupted when levels are consistently < 500 ng/mL (< 500 mcg/L).

Diabetes mellitus, cardiomyopathy, erectile dysfunction, and other secondary manifestations are treated as indicated. Patients with advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis due to iron overload should be screened for hepatocellular carcinoma every 6 months with a liver ultrasound.

Patients should follow a balanced diet; it is not necessary to restrict consumption of iron-containing foods (eg, red meat, liver). Alcohol should be consumed only in moderation because it can increase iron absorption and, in high amounts, increases the risk of cirrhosis. Vitamin C supplements should be avoided because they increase the absorption of iron in the duodenum.