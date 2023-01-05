Clinicians should note vital signs and calculate body mass index (BMI).

If pubertal development may be abnormal, secondary sexual characteristics are evaluated; breast and pubic hair development are staged using the Tanner method (see Sexual Maturation). If axillary and pubic hair is present, adrenarche has occurred.

A breast examination should be done to check for galactorrhea (breast milk secretion not temporally associated with childbirth); it can be distinguished from other types of nipple discharge by finding fat globules in the fluid using a low-power microscope.

Pelvic examination is done to check for enlargement of the uterus (possibly due to pregnancy or a tumor), ovaries, and clitoris (clitoromegaly). Pelvic examination findings also help determine whether estrogen has been deficient. In women of reproductive age, the presence of cervical mucus with spinnbarkeit (a stringy, stretchy quality) usually indicates adequate estrogen; thin, pale vaginal mucosa without rugae and pH > 6.0 indicates estrogen deficiency. In girls or some young women, examination may detect anatomic genital abnormalities (eg, imperforate hymen, vaginal septum, vaginal, cervical, or uterine aplasia). A bulging hymen may be caused by hematocolpos, which suggests genital outflow obstruction.

General examination focuses on evidence of virilization, including hirsutism, temporal balding, acne, voice deepening, increased muscle mass, and defeminization (a decrease in previously normal secondary sexual characteristics, such as decreased breast size and vaginal atrophy). Virilization results from increased androgen production by the adrenal glands or ovaries. Hypertrichosis (excessive growth of hair on the extremities, head, and back), which is common in some families, is differentiated from true hirsutism, which is characterized by excess hair on the upper lip and chin and between the breasts.

Finding black patches on the skin due to acanthosis nigricans is a possible sign of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or diabetes.

Clinicians should check for hypothermia, bradycardia, hypotension, and reduced subcutaneous fat, which suggest anorexia nervosa, and for dental erosion, palatal lesions, reduced gag reflex, subconjunctival hemorrhage, and subtle hand changes with calluses on the dorsum of the hand (due to frequent vomiting), which suggest bulimia.