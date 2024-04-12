Чоловічий гіпогонадизм у дітей

In primary (hypergonadotropic) hypogonadism, damage to the Leydig cells impairs testosterone production, damages the seminiferous tubules, or does both; oligospermia or azoospermia and elevated gonadotropins result.

The most common cause is

Other causes are disorders of sexual development such as gonadal dysgenesis (rare), cryptorchidism, bilateral anorchia, Leydig cell aplasia, Noonan syndrome, myotonic dystrophy, and disorders of androgen synthesis (eg, congenital adrenal hyperplasia).

Less common acquired causes include orchitis due to mumps, testicular torsion, chemotherapy with alkylating medications, and trauma.

Klinefelter syndrome is seminiferous tubule dysgenesis associated with the 47,XXY karyotype, in which an extra X chromosome is acquired through maternal or, to a lesser extent, paternal meiotic nondisjunction. The syndrome is usually identified at puberty, when inadequate sexual development is noted (typically very small, firm testes), or later, when infertility is investigated. Gynecomastia is often seen due to gonadotropin-induced increase in aromatase activity and subsequent conversion of testosterone to estradiol. Diagnosis is based on elevated gonadotropin levels and low to low-normal testosterone levels.

Errors of sex determination and gonadal development, such as gonadal dysgenesis (46,XX or 46,XY) and testicular and ovotesticular disorders of sex development, represent rare forms of male hypogonadism. They may result in a male or undervirilized male phenotype, ambiguous genitals at birth, and some degree of testicular and spermatogenic failure.

In cryptorchidism, one or both testes are undescended. Etiology is usually unknown, but this disorder can be associated with endocrine disorders and genetic conditions (eg, Klinefelter syndrome, Kallman syndrome). Sperm counts may be slightly low if one testis is undescended but are almost always very low if both are undescended.

In bilateral anorchia (vanishing testes syndrome), the testes were presumably present but were resorbed before or after birth. External genitals and wolffian structures are normal, but müllerian duct structures are lacking. Thus, testicular tissue must have been present during the first 12 weeks of embryogenesis because testicular differentiation occurred and testosterone and müllerian-inhibiting factor were produced.

Leydig cell aplasia occurs when congenital absence of Leydig cells causes partially developed or ambiguous external genitals. Although wolffian ducts develop to some extent, testosterone production is insufficient to induce normal male differentiation of the external genitals. Müllerian ducts are absent because of normal production of anti-müllerian hormone by Sertoli cells. Gonadotropin levels are high with low testosterone levels.

Noonan syndrome may occur sporadically or as an autosomal dominant disorder. Noonan syndrome is relatively common, occurring in about 1 in 1000 to 2500 people. Both boys and girls can be affected (1). Phenotypic abnormalities include hyperelasticity of the skin, hypertelorism, ptosis, low-set ears, short stature, shortened 4th metacarpals, high-arched palate, and primarily right-sided cardiovascular anomalies (eg, pulmonic valve stenosis, atrial septal defect). Hearing problems can occur, and intelligence may be impaired. Testes are often small or cryptorchid. Testosterone levels may be low with high gonadotropin levels.

Defective androgen synthesis is caused by enzyme defects that impair androgen synthesis, which may occur in any of the pathways leading from cholesterol to dihydrotestosterone. These congenital problems may occur in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (eg, steroidogenic acute regulatory [StAR] protein deficiency, 17alpha-hydroxylase deficiency, 3beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase deficiency) when the same enzyme defect occurs in the adrenal glands and the testes, resulting in defective androgen activity and ambiguous external genitals of varying degrees.