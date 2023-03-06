Serologic markers

Small-bowel biopsy

(See also the American College of Gastroenterology's 2023 Guidelines Update: Diagnosis and Management of Celiac Disease.)

The diagnosis of celiac disease is suspected clinically and by laboratory abnormalities suggestive of malabsorption. Family incidence is a valuable clue. Celiac disease should be strongly considered in a patient with iron deficiency without obvious gastrointestinal bleeding.

Confirmation requires a small-bowel biopsy from the second portion of the duodenum. Findings include lack or shortening of villi (villous atrophy), increased intraepithelial cells, and crypt hyperplasia. However, such findings can also occur in tropical sprue, severe small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, eosinophilic enteritis, infectious enteritis (eg, giardiasis), and lymphoma.

Because biopsy lacks specificity, serologic markers can aid diagnosis. Anti-tissue transglutaminase antibody (tTG) and anti-endomysial antibody (EMA—an antibody against an intestinal connective tissue protein) have sensitivity and specificity > 90%. These markers can also be used to screen populations with high prevalence of celiac disease, including 1st-degree relatives of affected patients and patients with diseases that occur at a greater frequency in association with celiac disease. If either test is positive, the patient should have a diagnostic small-bowel biopsy. If both are negative, celiac disease is extremely unlikely. These antibodies decrease in titer in patients on a gluten-free diet and thus are useful in monitoring dietary adherence. All diagnostic serologic testing should be done with patients following a gluten-containing diet.

Histocompatibility testing can be useful in selected clinical situations. More than 95% of celiac patients have the human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 haplotype (1), although these haplotypes are not particularly specific for celiac disease. However, given the high sensitivity, testing that fails to show HLA-DQ2 or -DQ8 can effectively rule out celiac disease when biopsy and serologic markers are not concordant.

Other laboratory abnormalities often occur and should be sought. They include anemia (iron-deficiency anemia in children and folate-deficiency anemia in adults); low albumin, calcium, potassium, and sodium; and elevated alkaline phosphatase and prothrombin time.

Malabsorption tests are not specific for celiac disease. If done, common findings include steatorrhea of 10 to 40 g/day and abnormal results with D-xylose and (in severe ileal disease) positive Schilling tests.

