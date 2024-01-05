Виділення з сосків

Nipple discharge can occur in women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding, especially during the reproductive years. Nipple discharge is not necessarily abnormal, even among postmenopausal women, although it is always abnormal in men. Spontaneous unilateral nipple discharge, regardless of color, is considered abnormal.

Nipple discharge can be serous (yellow), mucinous (clear and watery), milky, sanguineous (bloody), purulent, multicolored and sticky, or serosanguineous (pink). It may occur spontaneously or only in response to breast manipulation.

Pathophysiology of Nipple Discharge Nipple discharge may be breast milk or an exudate produced by a number of conditions. Breast milk production in nonpregnant and nonlactating women (galactorrhea) typically involves an elevated level of prolactin, which stimulates glandular tissue of the breast. However, only some patients with elevated prolactin levels develop galactorrhea.

Etiology of Nipple Discharge Most frequently, nipple discharge has a benign cause (see table Some Causes of Nipple Discharge). Cancer (usually intraductal carcinoma or invasive ductal carcinoma) causes < 10% of cases. The rest result from benign ductal disorders (eg, intraductal papilloma, mammary duct ectasia, fibrocystic changes), endocrine disorders (eg, pituitary tumor), liver disorders, breast abscesses or infections, or use of certain drugs. Of these causes, intraductal papilloma is probably the most common; it is also the most common cause of a bloody nipple discharge without a breast mass. Таблиця Деякі причини виділень із сосків Таблиця

Evaluation of Nipple Discharge Історія History of present illness should include the following: Whether the current discharge is unilateral or bilateral

What its color is and whether it is bloody or blood-tinged

How long it has lasted

Whether it is spontaneous or occurs only with nipple stimulation

Whether a mass or breast pain is present Review of systems should seek symptoms suggesting possible causes, including the following: Fever: Mastitis or breast abscess

Cold intolerance, constipation, or weight gain: Hypothyroidism

Amenorrhea, infertility, headache, or visual disturbances: Pituitary tumor

Ascites or jaundice: Liver disorders Nonlactational mastitis may be periductal mastitis, idiopathic granulomatous mastitis, or tuberculous mastitis. Past medical history should include possible causes of hyperprolactinemia, including chronic renal failure, pregnancy, liver disorders, and thyroid disorders, as well as history of infertility, hypertension, depression, breastfeeding, menstrual patterns, and cancer. Clinicians should ask specifically about drugs that can cause prolactin release such as oral contraceptives, antihypertensive drugs (eg, methyldopa, reserpine, verapamil), H2-antagonists (eg, cimetidine, ranitidine), opioids, and dopamine D2 antagonists (eg, many psychoactive drugs, including phenothiazines and tricyclic antidepressants). Фізикальне обстеження Physical examination focuses on the breast examination. In male patients, gynecomastia, if present, is noted. The breasts are inspected for symmetry, dimpling of the skin, erythema, swelling, color changes in the nipple and skin, and crusting, ulceration, or retraction of the nipple. The breasts are palpated for masses and evidence of lymphadenopathy in the axillary or supraclavicular region. If there is no spontaneous discharge, the area around the nipples is systematically palpated to try to stimulate a discharge and to identify any particular location associated with the discharge. Retracted Nipple Зображення SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY A bright light and magnifying lens can help assess whether the nipple discharge is uniductal or multiductal. Ознаки небезпеки Certain findings are of particular concern: Palpable breast mass or skin changes

Bloody discharge

Unilateral discharge

Spontaneous discharge

Age ≥ 40

Male sex Інтерпретація результатів If a mass is present or discharge is guaiac-positive, even if bilateral, cancer must be considered. Discharge that is bilateral and/or multiductal and guaiac-negative suggests an endocrine cause. Presence of any of the following requires follow-up with a surgeon who is experienced with breast disorders: A breast mass

A bloody (or guaiac-positive) discharge

A spontaneous unilateral discharge

History of an abnormality on a mammogram or a breast ultrasound For other suggestive findings, see table Some Causes of Nipple Discharge. Дослідження If endocrine causes are suspected, the following are measured: Prolactin level

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) level If discharge is guaiac-positive, the following is done: Cytology If there is a palpable breast mass, evaluation may include Ultrasonography, cyst aspiration, or mammography If there is no mass but cancer is otherwise suspected or if other tests are indeterminate, the following is done: Mammography If results of imaging or cytology (of cyst aspirate) are abnormal, image-guided biopsy is done. If mammography and ultrasonography do not identify a source and the discharge is spontaneous and comes from a single duct or breast, evaluation may include Ductography (contrast-enhanced imaging of the milk duct) or image-guided biopsy

Treatment of Nipple Discharge Treatment of a nipple discharge is based on the cause. If imaging identifies a lesion, core needle biopsy is done. Breast cancer is treated as appropriate. Intraductal papillomas, which are the most common cause of bloody nipple discharge, can be excised after diagnosis with needle biopsy. This procedure prevents further nipple discharge and rules out the small possibility of a coexisting cancer. Symptomatic, palpable papillomas or those with associated atypia should be excised. Incidentally discovered papillomas do not require excision. Hyperprolactinemia is treated with drugs or surgical removal of a pituitary tumor. Liver disorders are treated as appropriate for the specific disorder.