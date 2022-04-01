Жіноча репродуктивна ендокринологія

The age of onset of puberty and the rate of development through different stages are influenced by different factors. Over the last 150 years, the age at which puberty begins has been decreasing, primarily because of improved health and nutrition, but this trend has stabilized. In the US the average age for onset of puberty is 12.5 years, but onset varies by ethnicity (1).

Puberty often occurs earlier than average in moderately obese girls and later than average in severely underweight and undernourished girls (2). Such observations suggest that a critical body weight or amount of fat is necessary for puberty.

Many other factors can influence when puberty begins and how rapidly it progresses. For example, there is some evidence that intrauterine growth restriction, especially when followed by postnatal overfeeding, may contribute to earlier and more rapid development of puberty (3). For example, some evidence suggests that children born small for gestational age have a more advanced progression of puberty (4).

Puberty occurs earlier in girls whose mothers had an earlier age at menarche (5); puberty is also influenced by geographic location and environmental toxicants (6).