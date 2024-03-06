Галактоземія

This deficiency causes classic galactosemia. Incidence in the United States is approximately 1/50,000 births (1); carrier frequency is 1/125.

Infants become anorectic and jaundiced within a few days or weeks of consuming breast milk or lactose-containing formula. Vomiting, hepatomegaly, poor growth, lethargy, diarrhea, and septicemia (usually Escherichia coli) develop, as does renal dysfunction (eg, proteinuria, aminoaciduria, Fanconi syndrome), leading to metabolic acidosis and edema. Hemolytic anemia may also occur.

Without treatment, children remain short and develop cognitive, speech, gait, and balance deficits in adolescence; many also have cataracts, osteomalacia (caused by hypercalciuria), and premature ovarian failure. Patients with the Duarte variant have a much milder phenotype.