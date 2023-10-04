Синдром Тернера

In Turner syndrome, girls are born with one of their two X chromosomes partly or completely missing. Diagnosis is based on clinical findings and is confirmed by cytogenetic analysis. Treatment depends on manifestations and may include surgery for cardiac anomalies and often growth hormone therapy for short stature and estrogen therapy for pubertal failure.

(See also Overview of Chromosomal Abnormalities and see Overview of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities.)

Turner syndrome occurs in approximately 1/2500 live female births worldwide (1, 2). However, 99% of 45,X conceptions abort spontaneously.

Approximately 45% of affected girls have a 45,X karyotype; approximately 80% have lost the paternal X. Most of the other 55% have mosaicism (eg, 45,X/46,XX or 45,X/47,XXX) (3). Among girls with mosaicism, phenotype may vary from that of typical Turner syndrome to normal. Occasionally, affected girls have one normal X and one X that has formed a ring chromosome. Some affected girls have one normal X and one long-arm isochromosome formed by the loss of short arms and development of a chromosome consisting of two long arms of the X chromosome. These girls tend to have many of the phenotypic features of Turner syndrome; thus, deletion of the X chromosome’s short arm seems to play an important role in producing the typical phenotype. It is important to note that people with 1 X chromosome who have mosaicism involving a Y chromosome (ie, some cells with 46,XY) may have a male or female phenotype (4).

Pathophysiology of Turner Syndrome Common cardiac anomalies include coarctation of the aorta and bicuspid aortic valve. Hypertension frequently occurs with aging, even without coarctation. Renal anomalies and hemangiomas are frequent. Occasionally, telangiectasia occurs in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, with resultant GI bleeding or protein loss. Hearing loss may occur; strabismus and hyperopia (farsightedness) are common and increase the risk of amblyopia. Thyroiditis, diabetes mellitus, and celiac disease are more common than among the general population. Infants are at a higher risk of developmental dysplasia of the hip. Approximately 10% of adolescents have scoliosis. Osteoporosis and fractures are fairly common among women with Turner syndrome. Gonadal dysgenesis (ovaries replaced by bilateral streaks of fibrous stroma and devoid of developing ova) occurs in 90% of females. Between 15% and 40% of adolescents with Turner syndrome undergo spontaneous puberty, but only 2 to 10% undergo spontaneous menarche. Intellectual disability is rare, but many girls have nonverbal learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or both and thus score poorly on performance tests and in mathematics, even though they score average or above in the verbal components of intelligence tests.

Symptoms and Signs of Turner Syndrome Many neonates are very mildly affected; however, some present with marked dorsal lymphedema of the hands and feet and with lymphedema or loose folds of skin over the back of the neck. Other frequent anomalies include a webbed neck and a broad chest with widely spaced and inverted nipples. Affected girls often are short in stature compared with family members, and obesity is common. Less common findings include a low hairline on the back of the neck, ptosis, multiple pigmented nevi, short 4th metacarpals and metatarsals, prominent finger pads with whorls in the dermatoglyphics on the ends of the fingers, and hypoplasia of the nails. Increased cubitus valgus (carrying angle) at the elbow occurs. Характерні фізичні особливості синдрому Дауна Синдром Тернера (перетинчаста шия) This photo shows webbed neck (frontal view) in a patient with Turner syndrome. MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Синдром Тернера This image shows a 13-year-old girl with typical physical characteristics of Turner syndrome such as short stature, stocky build, broad chest with widely spaced nipples and lack of breast development, and cubitus valgus. ... прочитати більше By permission of the publisher. From Shulman D, Bercu B: Atlas of Clinical Endocrinology: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary Disease. Edited by S Korenman (series editor) and ME Molitch. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2000. Turner Syndrome (Upper Skeletal Features) This patient with Turner syndrome has the characteristic webbed neck and low hairline. © Springer Science+Business Media Symptoms of cardiac anomalies depend on severity. Coarctation of the aorta can cause high blood pressure in the upper extremities, diminished femoral pulses, and low or absent blood pressure in the lower extremities. Gonadal dysgenesis results in premature ovarian failure in most patients, manifested by absent or incomplete pubertal development, lack of breast development, amenorrhea (most patients have primary amenorrhea, but some have menarche and then secondary amenorrhea due to gonadal dysgenesis with premature ovarian failure), and infertility. A small proportion of patients have normal puberty and reproductive function (1). The characteristic findings are ovaries with some connective tissue with either no or few follicles (termed streak gonads) (2). Other medical problems that are associated with Turner syndrome develop with aging and may not be evident without screening. Довідкові матеріали щодо симптомів та ознак 1. Pasquino AM, Passeri F, Pucarelli I, et al: Spontaneous pubertal development in Turner's syndrome. Italian Study Group for Turner's Syndrome. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 82(6):1810-1813, 1997. doi: 10.1210/jcem.82.6.3970 2. Steiner M, Saenger P: Turner Syndrome: An Update. Adv Pediatr 69(1):177-202, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.yapd.2022.03.004

Diagnosis of Turner Syndrome Physical examination

Cytogenetic testing by karyotyping, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) analysis, and/or chromosomal microarray analysis

Testing for associated conditions In neonates, the diagnosis of Turner syndrome may be suspected based on the presence of lymphedema or a webbed neck. In the absence of these findings, some children are diagnosed later, based on short stature, lack of pubertal development, and amenorrhea. Diagnosis is confirmed by cytogenetic analysis (karyotyping, FISH analysis, and/or chromosomal microarray analysis). (See also diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities.) Echocardiography or MRI is indicated to detect cardiac anomalies and for ongoing surveillance. Cytogenetic analysis and Y-specific probe studies are done for all people with gonadal dysgenesis to rule out mosaicism with a Y-bearing cell line (eg, 45,X/46,XY). These people are usually phenotypic females who may have variable features of Turner syndrome. They are at an increased risk of gonadal tumors, especially gonadoblastomas, some of which may become malignant. Because of this potential for cancer, prophylactic gonad removal, although controversial, is often recommended. Супутні захворювання Certain routine evaluations help identify problems that may be associated with Turner syndrome (1): Cardiology evaluation with echocardiography and ECG at time of diagnosis, and ongoing evaluation to monitor for conduction abnormalities and aortic dilation

Renal ultrasonography at time of diagnosis, annual urinalysis, blood urea nitrogen, and creatinine for patients with renal system anomalies

Hearing evaluation by an audiologist and audiogram every 3 to 5 years

Evaluation for scoliosis/kyphosis annually during childhood and adolescence

Evaluation for hip dislocation

Ophthalmology evaluation at age 12 to 18 months or at time of diagnosis; annual evaluation thereafter

Thyroid function tests at diagnosis and annually thereafter

Celiac screen (eg, endomysial antibody levels)

Treatment of Turner Syndrome Management of comorbid conditions

Possible surgical repair of cardiac anomalies

Sometimes growth hormone and estrogen There is no specific treatment for the underlying genetic condition, and management is based on an individual's findings. Coarctation of the aorta is usually repaired surgically. Other cardiac anomalies are monitored and repaired as needed. Lymphedema can usually be controlled with support hosiery and other techniques such as massage. Treatment with growth hormone can stimulate growth. Estrogen therapy is usually needed to initiate puberty and is typically given at age 12 to 13 years. Thereafter, estrogen/progestin contraceptives are given to maintain secondary sexual characteristics. Growth hormone can be given with estrogen therapy until epiphyses are fused, at which time growth hormone is stopped. Continuation of estrogen therapy helps establish optimal bone density and skeletal development. Estrogen therapy may also improve the girl's ability to plan tasks, pay attention, and assess visual and spatial relationships (1). People with mosaic Turner syndrome may become pregnant, and they should use contraception if they are sexually active and want to prevent pregnancy. Fertility may be limited, so if they wish to become pregnant, they usually require alternative fertility interventions.