Аномалії піхви

Vaginal agenesis combined with cervical and uterine anomalies is also known as mullerian agenesis, mullerian aplasia, or Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome.

Usually, the lower one-third of the vagina is present because its embryologic origin is the urogenital sinus, whereas the upper one-third of the vagina, cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes derive from the paramesonephric ducts. As a result, an external examination is frequently normal, and diagnosis often occurs only at puberty because of a failure to menstruate, with or without pain. Amenorrhea is due to uterine agenesis. If a uterus develops, it is frequently small but may produce menstrual fluid that is unable to drain, causing pain.

Vaginal agenesis can be associated with kidney anomalies, most commonly unilateral renal agenesis. It can also be associated with skeletal or abdominal wall abnormalities.

Treatment options include self-dilation with vaginal dilators and surgical reconstruction, depending on the specifics of the anomaly. Timing of treatment is left up to the patient.