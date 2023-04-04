Пролактинома

Prolactinomas are noncancerous tumors composed of lactotrophs, which are prolactin-secreting adenomas. Prolactin is produced in cells called lactotrophs that constitute about 30% of the cells of the anterior pituitary. In humans, the major function of prolactin is stimulating milk production. Prolactin is the hormone most frequently produced in excess by pituitary tumors. In contrast to other anterior pituitary hormones, prolactin is regulated primarily by suppression by dopamine, and not by negative feedback from peripheral hormones.

Galactorrhea is generally due to a prolactin-secreting pituitary adenoma (prolactinoma) but may result from any cause of hyperprolactinemia (see table Causes of Hyperprolactinemia). Most tumors in women are microadenomas (< 10 mm in diameter), but a small percentage are macroadenomas (> 10 mm) when diagnosed. The frequency of microadenomas is much lower in men, perhaps because of later recognition; however, for reasons that are unclear, prolactin secreting adenomas have more aggressive growth and cause more severe symptoms of mass effect (eg headaches or visual complaints) and fewer symptoms related to hormone deficiency in men. Nonfunctioning pituitary mass lesions also can increase prolactin levels by compressing the pituitary stalk and thus interrupting the action of dopamine, which normally suppresses prolactin secretion.

Hyperprolactinemia and galactorrhea also may be caused by ingestion of certain medications, including phenothiazines and some other antipsychotics, certain antihypertensives (especially alpha-methyldopa and verapamil), and opioids. Primary hypothyroidism can cause hyperprolactinemia and galactorrhea because increased levels of thyroid-releasing hormone increase secretion of prolactin as well as thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Prolactin levels may rise in circulation as a consequence of renal insufficiency due to impaired renal clearance of prolactin. Nipple stimulation and pregnancy are physiologic causes of increased prolactin secretion. Hyperprolactinemia may be associated with hypogonadotropism and hypogonadism probably through inhibition of gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) release or action on the pituitary gonadotropes (see table Causes of Hyperprolactinemia).