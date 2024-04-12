Затримане статеве дозрівання

LH and FSH are measured, and testosterone in boys or estradiol in girls is measured. LH and FSH are gonadotropins secreted by the pituitary, which stimulate production of sex hormones. LH and FSH levels are the most useful initial tests (see also algorithm Evaluation of Primary Amenorrhea). FSH is most helpful for establishing evidence of gonadal failure, whereas LH is helpful for determining the onset of puberty. Testing should be done in the morning and requires pediatric-specific assays (often labeled as ultrasensitive or immunochemiluminometric [ICMA]).

Elevated serum LH and FSH levels indicate

Gonadal failure caused by defects of the gonads themselves (primary hypogonadism [hypergonadotropic hypogonadism])

In children who have elevated serum LH and FSH levels, karyotype analysis should be done to investigate for Klinefelter syndrome in boys and Turner syndrome in girls. If karyotype is normal, girls with severe pubertal delay should be further investigated for other causes of primary ovarian insufficiency.

Low or normal FSH and LH levels along with low testosterone and estradiol levels in children with short stature and delayed pubertal development may indicate

Constitutional delay

Secondary hypogonadism (hypogonadotropic hypogonadism)

Functional hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (caused by hypothyroidism, inflammatory conditions, undernutrition, or excessive exercise)

FSH measurement is particularly important for the diagnosis of primary hypogonadism because FSH has a longer half life, is more sensitive, and shows less variability than LH. FSH levels > 20 mIU/mL (> 20 units/L) suggest probable gonadal dysfunction.

Assays for testosterone and estradiol levels do not always distinguish early pubertal from prepubertal levels.

Constitutional delay of puberty is more commonly diagnosed in boys, partly because adolescent boys are more distressed if they do not mature at the same rate as their peers and are thus more likely to present for evaluation. It can be difficult to distinguish constitutional delay of puberty from permanent causes of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. Inhibin B and anti-müllerian hormone (AMH) may be helpful markers of gonadal function (see Diagnosis of Male Hypogonadism in Children) (1, 2).

Chronic disorders that cause inadequate nutrition can delay puberty by impairing gonadotropin-releasing hormone release.

Permanent forms of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism are more likely if there is a lack of response to 1 or 2 short courses of testosterone therapy. If a pituitary disorder is suspected, levels of other pituitary hormones should be measured because hypogonadotropic hypogonadism can be isolated or associated with other hormone deficiencies.