Наднирковий вірилізм

Effects depend on the patient’s sex and age at onset and are more noticeable in females than in males.

Female infants with congenital adrenal hyperplasia may have fusion of the labioscrotal folds and clitoral hypertrophy resembling male external genitalia, thus presenting as a disorder of sexual differentiation.

In prepubertal children, growth may accelerate. If untreated, premature epiphyseal closure and short stature in adulthood occur. Affected prepubertal males may experience premature sexual maturation.

Adult females may have amenorrhea, atrophy of the uterus, clitoral hypertrophy, decreased breast size, acne, hirsutism, deepening of the voice, baldness, increased libido, and increased muscularity.

In adult males, the excess adrenal androgens may suppress gonadal function and cause infertility. Ectopic adrenal tissue in the testes may enlarge and simulate tumors.