Ураження гіпофізу

In this disorder, the sella appears empty because it is filled with cerebrospinal fluid, which flattens the pituitary gland against the wall of the sella. The syndrome may be

Congenital

Primary

Secondary to injury (eg, ischemia after childbirth, surgery, head trauma, radiation therapy)

The typical patient is female (> 80%), obese (about 75%), and hypertensive (30%) and may have idiopathic intracranial hypertension (10%) or spinal fluid rhinorrhea (10%).

Pituitary function in patients with empty sella syndrome is frequently normal. However, hypopituitarism may occur, as may headaches and visual field defects. Occasionally, patients have small coexisting pituitary tumors that secrete growth hormone (GH), prolactin, or adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).

Diagnosis can be confirmed by CT or MRI.

No specific therapy is needed for an empty sella alone.