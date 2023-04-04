Медулярна губчаста нирка

Medullary sponge kidney is formation of diffuse, bilateral medullary cysts caused by abnormalities in pericalyceal terminal collecting ducts.

(See also Overview of Cystic Kidney Disease.)

The cause of medullary sponge kidney is unknown, but genetic transmission occurs in < 5% of cases.

Most patients are asymptomatic, and the disorder usually remains undiagnosed. It predisposes to calculus formation (often with increased urinary calcium excretion) and urinary tract infection (UTI), so the most common presenting symptoms are the following:

Renal colic

Hematuria

Dysuria

Medullary sponge kidney is benign, and long-term prognosis is excellent. Obstruction by renal calculi may transiently reduce glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and increase serum creatinine.

Diagnosis of Medullary Sponge Kidney CT or intravenous urography (IVU) The diagnosis is suspected in patients with recurrent calculi or UTIs or on the basis of incidental radiographic findings such as medullary nephrocalcinosis and dilated contrast-filled collecting ducts. Urinalysis typically shows evidence of incomplete distal renal tubular acidosis (overt metabolic acidosis is rare) and decreased urine-concentrating ability in patients without symptomatic polyuria. Безконтрастна КТ у фронтальній проекції демонструє ознаки медулярног... Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media Diagnosis is generally confirmed by CT, but IVU can be used. Ultrasonography is not helpful because cysts are small and located deep in the medulla.