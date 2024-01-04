Захворювання нирок, пов'язане з мієломою

Urine protein electrophoresis (myeloma kidney)

Biopsy (glomerulopathy)

Diagnosis of myeloma-related kidney disease is suggested by the following combination of findings:

Renal insufficiency

Bland urine sediment

Negative or trace-positive dipstick for protein (unless urine albumin is elevated in a patient with an accompanying nephrotic syndrome)

Elevated total urinary protein

The diagnosis should be suspected even in patients without a history of or findings suggesting multiple myeloma, particularly if total urinary protein is elevated out of proportion to urinary albumin. Total urinary protein is measured over 24 hours (and is often elevated enough to suggest nephrotic syndrome); urinary albumin is measured by dipstick.

Diagnosis of light chain tubulointerstitial disease (myeloma kidney) is confirmed by urine protein electrophoresis (UPEP).

Diagnosis of glomerulopathy is confirmed by renal biopsy. Renal biopsy may demonstrate light chain deposition in 30 to 50% of patients with myeloma despite the absence of detectable serum or urine paraproteins by immunoelectrophoresis.