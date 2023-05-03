Диспротеїнемії, що спричиняють судинну пурпуру

Amyloidosis causes amyloid deposition within vessels in the skin and subcutaneous tissues, which may increase vascular fragility, causing purpura. Purpura typically occurs on the upper extremities in contrast to immune thrombocytopenia, in which purpura occurs mostly in the lower extremities. Periorbital purpura or a purpuric rash that develops in a nonthrombocytopenic patient after gentle stroking of the skin suggests amyloidosis.

Some patients with amyloidosis have macroglossia (enlarged tongue) and can have amyloid deposits on the shoulders and in the skin.

In some patients, coagulation factor X is adsorbed by amyloid and becomes deficient, but this deficiency is usually not the cause of bleeding.

Макроглосія Сховати деталі This photo shows a patient with systemic amyloidosis and macroglossia. The tongue protrudes at the corners of the mouth and indentation from the upper teeth can be seen on the dorsal surface. © Springer Science+Business Media

Most patients have elevated levels of serum free light chains.

The diagnosis of amyloidosis is confirmed by tissue biopsy (eg, Congo red birefringence staining of affected tissue or abdominal fat pad aspirate).