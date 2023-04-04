Нефронофтиз та аутосомно-домінантна тубулоінтерстиціальна хвороба нирок (ADTKD)

Autosomal dominant tubulointerstitial kidney disease (previously known as medullary cystic kidney disease) is a group of uncommon genetic disorders. A consensus report (1) from Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) has proposed classifying these disorders based on the causative gene, of which 4 are currently known (see table Autosomal Dominant Tubulointerstitial Kidney Disease: Gene-based Classification).

Таблиця Аутосомно-домінантна тубулоінтерстиціальна хвороба нирок: Генна класифікація Таблиця

Histopathologic changes common to these disorders include

Interstitial fibrosis

Tubular atrophy

Thickening of tubular basement membranes

Possible cyst formation as a result of tubular dilation

Absence of complement and immunoglobulin staining on immunofluorescence

Autosomal dominant tubulointerstitial kidney disease affects people in their 30s through 70s. About 15% of patients have no family history, suggesting a sporadic new mutation. Hypertension is common but usually only modest and typically does not precede the onset of kidney dysfunction. Hyperuricemia and gout is common and can precede the onset of significant renal insufficiency. End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) typically develops at age 30 to 50. ADTKD should be suspected in patients with the following, particularly if the urinary sediment is benign:

Polydipsia and polyuria

Gout at a young age

Family history of gout and chronic kidney disease

Proteinuria is absent to mild. Results of imaging studies have many similarities to that of nephronophthisis; however, renal medullary cysts are only sometimes visible. Genetic testing can confirm the diagnosis. Kidney biopsy may be necessary in at least one affected family member.

Treatment is generally similar to treatment of nephronophthisis. Allopurinol can help control gout.

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування 1. Eckardt K-U, Alper SL, Antignac C, et al: Autosomal dominant tubulointerstitial kidney disease: Diagnosis, classification, and management—A KDIGO consensus report. Kidney Int 88(4):676-683, 2015. doi: 10.1038/ki.2015.28