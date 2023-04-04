Загальні відомості про кістозну хворобу нирок

Cystic kidney disease may be congenital or acquired. Congenital disorders may be inherited as autosomal dominant disorders or autosomal recessive disorders or have other causes (eg, sporadic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, teratogens). Some are part of a malformation syndrome (see table Major Groups of Cystic Nephropathies).

Таблиця Основні групи кістозних нефропатій Таблиця