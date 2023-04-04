skip to main content
Загальні відомості про кістозну хворобу нирок

ЗаEnrica Fung, MD, MPH, Loma Linda University School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2023

    Cystic kidney disease may be congenital or acquired. Congenital disorders may be inherited as autosomal dominant disorders or autosomal recessive disorders or have other causes (eg, sporadic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, teratogens). Some are part of a malformation syndrome (see table Major Groups of Cystic Nephropathies).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Основні групи кістозних нефропатій

    Disorder

    Clinical Features

    Autosomal dominant

    Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

    Flank and abdominal pain

    Hematuria

    Hypertension

    Large kidneys with multiple bilateral cysts

    Extrarenal cysts (liver, pancreas, intestine)

    Cerebral aneurysms

    Diverticulosis

    Abdominal wall hernias

    ESKD during adulthood

    Branchio-oto-renal syndrome (BOR syndrome or Melnick-Fraser syndrome)

    Branchial fistulas and cysts

    Preauricular pits or tags

    Hearing loss

    Familial renal hamartomas

    Primary hyperparathyroidism

    Ossifying fibromas of the jaw

    Autosomal dominant tubulointerstitial kidney disease (ADTKD)

    Small to normal-sized kidneys

    Polydipsia and polyuria

    Absent-to-mild proteinuria

    Bland urinary sediment

    No severe hypertension during early stages

    Nocturia or enuresis in children

    ESKD during adulthood

    Gout for most variants

    Tuberous sclerosis

    Benign tumors of the brain, kidneys, and skin

    Angiomyolipomas of the kidneys

    Von Hippel–Lindau disease

    Hemangioblastoma proliferation in the retina, brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Pheochromocytoma

    Autosomal recessive

    Alström syndrome

    Obesity

    Type 2 diabetes mellitus

    Retinitis pigmentosa

    Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease

    Large kidneys with multiple bilateral cysts

    Hepatic fibrosis

    Hypertension

    ESKD during childhood

    Bardet-Biedl syndrome

    Male hypogonadism

    Intellectual disability

    Retinopathy

    Obesity

    Polydactyly

    Ellis–van Creveld syndrome

    Short-limb dwarfism

    Polydactyly

    Heart defects frequently

    Ivemark syndrome

    Spleen agenesis

    Cyanotic heart disease

    Gut malrotation

    Jeune syndrome (asphyxiating thoracic dystrophy)

    Dwarfism involving the chest, arms, and legs

    Joubert syndrome

    Intellectual disability

    Hypotonia

    Irregular breathing

    Eye movement abnormalities

    Meckel-Gruber syndrome

    Occipital encephalocele

    Polydactyly

    Craniofacial dysplasia

    Nephronophthisis

    Small to normal-sized kidneys

    Polydipsia and polyuria

    Mild proteinuria with benign urinary sediment

    ESKD possibly during childhood

    Zellweger syndrome (cerebrohepatorenal syndrome)

    Brain and liver defects

    Developmental delay

    High serum iron and copper levels

    Hypotonia

    Other congenital*

    Cysts of nontubular origin (includes glomerular, subcapsular, and pyelocalyceal cysts)

    Various clinical characteristics

    Malformation syndromes

    Various clinical characteristics

    Medullary sponge kidney

    Tubular dilations and cysts of collecting ducts

    Associated renal tubular acidosis type 1 and renal calculi

    Does not progress to ESKD

    Multicystic dysplastic kidney

    Unilateral nonreniform mass of cysts and connective tissue, with typically absent functioning renal tissue

    Oral-facial-digital syndrome (can follow multiple inheritance patterns including X-linked, autosomal dominant, or autosomal recessive)

    Partial clefts in lip, tongue, and alveolar ridges

    Hypoplasia of nasal cartilage

    Microcysts in kidneys

    Renal cystic dysplasia

    Associated with urinary structural obstruction or metanephric malformation

    Degree of dysplasia asymmetric between kidneys

    Trisomy 18

    Profound developmental delay

    Malformations of the head, face, hands, and feet

    Acquired

    Acquired cystic disease

    Multiple cysts

    Associated with long-term dialysis, usually after > 10 years

    High risk of renal cell carcinoma

    Cysts associated with tumors

    For example, with renal cell carcinoma or nephroblastoma

    Solitary simple cysts

    Low risk of chronic kidney disease and hypertension

    Associated with aging

    * Caused by, eg, sporadic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, teratogens, or unknown mechanisms.

    ESKD = end-stage kidney disease.

