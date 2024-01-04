Загальні відомості про тубулоінтерстиціальні захворювання

Tubulointerstitial diseases are clinically heterogeneous disorders that share similar features of tubular and interstitial injury. In severe and prolonged cases, the entire kidney may become involved, with glomerular dysfunction and even renal failure. The primary categories of tubulointerstitial disease are

Contrast nephropathy is acute tubular necrosis caused by an iodinated radiocontrast agent.

Analgesic nephropathy is a type of chronic interstitial nephritis, and reflux nephropathy and myeloma kidney can involve chronic tubulointerstitial nephritis.

Tubulointerstitial disorders can also result from metabolic disturbances and exposure to toxins.