Оцінка стану ниркового хворого

A complete urinalysis includes the following:

Inspection for color, appearance, and odor

Measurement of pH, specific gravity, protein, glucose, hemoglobin (suggesting RBCs), nitrites, and white blood cell (WBC) esterase by dipstick reagents

Microscopic analysis for casts, crystals, and cells (urine sediment)

Bilirubin and urobilinogen, although standard parts of many dipstick tests, no longer play significant roles in evaluation of renal or hepatic disorders.

Color is the most obvious of urine attributes, and observation of color is an integral part of urinalysis (see table Causes of Urine Color Changes). Urine color may suggest possible causes and help direct additional testing.

Таблиця Причини зміни кольору сечі Таблиця

Odor, often unintentionally noted during visual inspection, conveys useful information only in rare cases of inherited disorders of amino acid metabolism when urine has a distinctive smell (eg, maple syrup in maple syrup urine disease, sweaty feet in isovaleric acidemia, tomcat urine in multiple carboxylase deficiency [see table Branched-Chain Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders]).

pH is normally 5.0 to 6.0 (range 4.5 to 8.0). Measuring with a glass pH electrode is recommended when precise values are necessary for decision making, as when diagnosing renal tubular acidosis; in these cases, a layer of mineral oil should be added to the urine specimen to prevent escape of carbon dioxide. Delay in processing a specimen may elevate pH because ammonia is released as bacteria break down urea. Infection with urease-producing pathogens can spuriously increase pH.

Specific gravity provides a rough measure of urine concentration (osmolality). Normal range is 1.001 to 1.035; values may be low in older patients or in those with impaired renal function, who are less able to concentrate urine. It is measured by hydrometer or refractometer or estimated with a dipstick. Accuracy of the dipstick test is controversial, but the test may be sufficient for patients who have calculi and are advised to self-monitor urine concentration to maintain dilute urine. Specific gravity by dipstick may be spuriously elevated when urine pH is < 6 or low when pH is >7. Hydrometer and refractometer measurements may be elevated by high levels of large molecules (eg, radiopaque contrast agent, albumin, glucose, carbenicillin) in the urine.

Protein, detected by standard dipstick tests, reflects mainly urinary albumin concentration, classified as negative (< 10 mg/dL), trace (15 to 30 mg/dL), or 1+ (30 to 100 mg/dL) through 4+ (> 500 mg/dL). Moderately increased albuminuria (formerly known as microalbuminuria), an important marker for renal complications in patients with diabetes, is not detected by standard dipsticks, but special microalbumin dipsticks are available. Light-chain proteins (eg, due to multiple myeloma) also are not detected. Significance of proteinuria depends on total protein excretion rather than protein concentration estimated by dipstick; thus, when proteinuria is detected with dipstick testing, quantitative measures of urinary protein should be done. False-negative results can be caused by dilute urine. False-positive results can be caused by any of the following:

High pH (> 9)

Presence of cells

Radiopaque contrast agents

Concentrated urine

Glucose usually appears in the urine when serum glucose increases to > 180 mg/dL (> 10.0 mmol/L) and renal function is normal. Threshold for detection by urine dipstick is 50 mg/dL (2.8 mmol/L). Any amount is abnormal. Falsely low or negative results can result from any of the following:

Ascorbic acid

Ketones

Aspirin

Levodopa

Tetracycline

Very high urine pH

Dilute urine

Glucose can appear in the urine despite normal plasma glucose levels in Fanconi syndrome (proximal tubule defect), renal glucosuria, and with use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor.

Hematuria is detected when RBCs lyse on a dipstick test strip, releasing hemoglobin (Hb) and causing a color change. Range is from negative (0) to 4+. Trace blood (corresponding to 3 to 5 RBCs/high-power field [HPF]) is normal under some circumstances (eg, exercise) in some people. Because the test strip reagent reacts with Hb, free Hb (eg, due to intravascular hemolysis) or myoglobin (eg, due to rhabdomyolysis) causes a positive result. Hemoglobinuria and myoglobinuria can be distinguished from hematuria by the absence of RBCs on microscopic examination and by the pattern of color change on the test strip. RBCs create a dotted or speckled pattern; free Hb and myoglobin create a uniform color change. Povidone iodine causes false-positive results (uniform coloring); ascorbic acid causes false-negative results.

Nitrites are produced when bacteria reduce urinary nitrates derived from amino acid metabolism. Nitrites are not normally present and signify bacteriuria. The test is either positive or negative. False-negative results may occur with any of the following:

Infection with certain pathogens that cannot convert nitrate to nitrite (eg, Enterococcus faecalis , Neisseria gonorrhoeae , Mycobacterium tuberculosis )

Urine that has not stayed long enough (< 4 hours) in the bladder

Low urinary excretion of nitrate

Enzymes (of certain bacteria) that reduce nitrates to nitrogen

High urine urobilinogen level

Presence of ascorbic acid

Urine pH < 6.0

Nitrites are used mainly with WBC esterase testing to monitor patients with recurrent urine infections, particularly children with vesicoureteral reflux, and sometimes to confirm the diagnosis of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI) in women of childbearing age.

WBC esterase is released by lysed neutrophils. Its presence in urine reflects acute inflammation, most commonly due to bacterial infection but sometimes due to interstitial nephritis, nephrolithiasis, or renal tuberculosis. Threshold for detection is about 5 WBCs/HPF, and test results range from negative to 4+. The test is not very sensitive for detection of infection. Contamination of a urine specimen with vaginal flora is the most common cause of false-positive results. False-negative results may result from any of the following:

Very dilute urine

Glycosuria

Urobilinogen

Use of phenazopyridine, nitrofurantoin, rifampin, or large amounts of vitamin C

WBC esterase is used mainly with nitrite testing to monitor patients with recurrent urine infections and sometimes to diagnose uncomplicated UTI in women of childbearing age. If both tests are negative, the likelihood of a positive urine culture is small.