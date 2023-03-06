Кортикальний некроз нирки

Imaging study or renal biopsy

Diagnosis is suspected when typical symptoms occur in patients with a potential cause.

The diagnosis can usually be established by ultrasonography or CT. Renal biopsy is done only if the diagnosis is unclear and no contraindications exist. It provides definitive diagnosis and prognostic information.

Urinalysis, complete blood count (CBC), serum electrolytes, liver tests, and renal function tests are done routinely. These tests often confirm renal dysfunction (eg, indicated by elevated creatinine and blood urea nitrogen and by hyperkalemia) and may suggest a cause. Severe electrolyte abnormalities may be present depending on the cause (eg, hyperkalemia, hyperphosphatemia, hypocalcemia). CBC often detects leukocytosis (even when sepsis is not the cause) and may detect anemia and thrombocytopenia if hemolysis, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), or sepsis is the cause. Transaminases may be increased in relative hypovolemic states (eg, septic shock, postpartum hemorrhage). If DIC is suspected, coagulation studies are done. They may detect low fibrinogen levels, increased fibrin-degradation products, and increasing prothrombin time (PT)/INR and partial thromboplastin time (PTT). Urinalysis typically detects proteinuria and hematuria.