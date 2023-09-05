Гіпонатріємія

(See also Volume Depletion.)

Deficiencies in both total body water and total body sodium exist, although proportionally more sodium than water has been lost; the sodium deficit causes hypovolemia. In hypovolemic hyponatremia, both serum osmolality and blood volume decrease. Vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone [ADH]) secretion increases despite a decrease in osmolality to maintain blood volume. The resulting water retention increases plasma dilution and hyponatremia.

Extrarenal fluid losses, such as those that occur with the losses of sodium-containing fluids as in protracted vomiting, severe diarrhea, or sequestration of fluids in a 3rd space (see table Composition of Body Fluids), can cause hyponatremia typically when losses are replaced by ingesting plain water or liquids low in sodium (see table Approximate Sodium Content) or by hypotonic IV fluid. Significant ECF fluid losses also cause release of vasopressin, causing water retention by the kidneys, which can maintain or worsen hyponatremia. In extrarenal causes of hypovolemia, because the normal renal response to volume loss is sodium conservation, urine sodium concentration is typically < 10 mEq/L (< 10 mmol/L).

Renal fluid losses resulting in hypovolemic hyponatremia may occur with mineralocorticoid deficiency, thiazide diuretic therapy, osmotic diuresis, or salt-losing nephropathy. Salt-losing nephropathy encompasses a loosely defined group of intrinsic renal disorders with primarily renal tubular dysfunction. This group includes interstitial nephritis, medullary cystic disease, partial urinary tract obstruction, and, occasionally, polycystic kidney disease.

Renal causes of hypovolemic hyponatremia can usually be differentiated from extrarenal causes by the history. Patients with ongoing renal fluid losses can also be distinguished from patients with extrarenal fluid losses because the urine sodium concentration is inappropriately high (> 20 mEq/L [> 20 mmol/L]). Urine sodium concentration may not help in differentiation when metabolic alkalosis (as occurs with protracted vomiting) is present and large amounts of bicarbonate are spilled in the urine, obligating the excretion of sodium to maintain electrical neutrality. In metabolic alkalosis, urine chloride concentration frequently differentiates renal from extrarenal sources of volume depletion.

Diuretics may also cause hypovolemic hyponatremia. Thiazide diuretics, in particular, decrease the kidneys’ diluting capacity and increase sodium excretion. Once volume depletion occurs, the nonosmotic release of vasopressin causes water retention and worsens hyponatremia. Concomitant hypokalemia shifts sodium intracellularly and enhances vasopressin release, thereby worsening hyponatremia. This effect of thiazides may last for up to 2 weeks after cessation of therapy; however, hyponatremia usually responds to replacement of potassium and volume deficits along with judicious monitoring of water intake until the drug effect dissipates. Older patients may have increased sodium diuresis and are especially susceptible to thiazide-induced hyponatremia, particularly when they have a preexisting defect in renal capacity to excrete free water. Rarely, such patients develop severe, life-threatening hyponatremia within a few weeks after the initiation of a thiazide diuretic. Loop diuretics much less commonly cause hyponatremia.