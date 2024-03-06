Порушення метаболізму амінокислот* з розгалуженим ланцюгом

Valine, leucine, and isoleucine are branched-chain amino acids; deficiency of enzymes involved in their metabolism leads to accumulation of organic acids with severe metabolic acidosis.
There are numerous disorders of branched-chain amino acid metabolism (see the table) as well as many other amino acid and organic acid metabolism disorders. See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism.
Maple syrup urine disease, or branched-chain ketoaciduria (248600†)
Branched-chain alpha-ketoacid dehydrogenase complex (BCKD)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma valine, leucine, isoleucine, and alloisoleucine
Clinical features (molecular forms do not correlate with clinical forms except that a high percentage of type II mutations are associated with thiamin responsiveness):
In classic form, hypertonia, seizures, coma, death
In intermediate form, intellectual disability, neurologic symptoms, full-blown picture developing with stress
In intermittent form, symptoms only with stress (eg, fever, infection)
In thiamin-responsive form, features similar to mild intermediate form
In E3 subunit deficient form, features similar to intermediate form but accompanied by severe lactic acidosis because E3 is needed for pyruvate dehydrogenase and alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase
Acute treatment: Peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, or both; aggressive nutrition management, including protein restriction, high-dose glucose, insulin, and special hyperalimentation; close monitoring for cerebral edema and acute pancreatitis
Chronic treatment: Dietary branched-chain amino acid restriction, thiamin supplementation as needed
Emergency plan for acute illness, which may provoke a metabolic crisis
Liver transplantation
Type IA
BCKD E1alpha component
Type IB
BCKD E1beta component
Type II
BCKD E2 component
Type III
BCKD E3 component
Propionic acidemia (606054†)
Propionyl-CoA carboxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma glycine, urine methylcitrate, 3-hydroxypropionate, propionylglycine, and tiglylglycine
Clinical features: Hypotonia, vomiting, lethargy, coma, ketoacidosis, hypoglycemia, hyperammonemia, bone marrow suppression, growth delay, intellectual disability, physical disability
Treatment: During acute episodes, high-dose glucose and aggressive fluid resuscitation, protein restriction
For extreme hyperammonemia, may need hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.
For long-term management, controlled intake of threonine, valine, isoleucine, and methionine; carnitine supplementation; biotin for responsive patients (see also Multiple carboxylase deficiency and Biotinidase deficiency, below)
Intermittent courses of antibiotics considered for reduction of propionic acid load from intestinal bacteria
Emergency plan for acute illness, which may provoke a metabolic crisis
Type I
Alpha-subunit
Type II
Beta-subunit
Multiple carboxylase deficiency (253270†)
Holocarboxylase synthetase
Biochemical profile: Same as for propionic acidemia but also elevated lactate and 3-methylcrotonate
Clinical features: Rash, alopecia, seizures, hypotonia, developmental delay, ketoacidosis, defective T- and B-cell immunity, hearing loss
Treatment: Biotin, carnitine
Biotinidase deficiency (253260†)
Biotinidase
Clinical features similar to multiple carboxylase deficiency
Treatment: Biotin
Methylmalonic acidemia (mut defects; 251000†)
Methylmalonyl-CoA mutase
Mut0 (no enzyme activity)
Mut- (some residual enzyme activity)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma glycine; increased urine methylmalonate, 3-hydroxypropionate, methylcitrate, and tiglylglycine
Clinical features: Hypotonia, vomiting, lethargy, coma, ketoacidosis, hypoglycemia, hyperammonemia, bone marrow suppression, growth delay, intellectual disability, and physical disability
Treatment: During acute episodes, high-dose glucose, aggressive fluid resuscitation, and protein restriction
Close monitoring for stroke, renal failure, and acute pancreatitis
For extreme hyperammonemia, may need hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis
For long-term management, controlled intake of threonine, valine, isoleucine, and methionine; carnitine supplementation; vitamin B12 for patients with mut- type
Intermittent courses of antibiotics considered for reduction of propionic acid load from intestinal bacteria
Emergency plan for acute illness, which may provoke a metabolic crisis
Methylmalonic acidemia (cblA; 251100†)
Mitochondrial cobalamin translocase
Biochemical profile: Similar to methylmalonic acidemia due to mutase deficiency
Clinical features: Similar to methylmalonic acidemia due to mutase deficiency
Treatment: Responsive to high-dose hydroxycobalamin
Methylmalonic acidemia (cblB; 251110†)
ATP:cob(I)alamin adenosyl transferase
Biochemical profile: Similar to methylmalonic acidemia due to mutase deficiency
Clinical features: Similar to methylmalonic acidemia due to mutase deficiency
Treatment: Responsive to high-dose hydroxycobalamin
Methylmalonic acidemia-homocystinuria (cblC; 277400†)
Methylmalonyl-CoA mutase and methionine synthase
Biochemical profile: Similar to methylmalonic acidemia cblA and cblB but also homocystinemia, homocystinuria, low methionine, and high cystathionine; normal serum cobalamin
Clinical features: Similar to cblA and cblB but also megaloblastic anemia
Treatment: Protein restriction, high-dose hydroxycobalamin
Methylmalonic aciduria and homocystinuria (cblD; 277410†)
Methylmalonyl-CoA mutase and methionine synthase
Similar to methylmalonic aciduria and homocystinuria cblC
Methylmalonic aciduria and homocystinuria (cblF; 277380†)
Defective lysosomal release of cobalamin
Similar to methylmalonic aciduria and homocystinuria cblC
Intrinsic factor deficiency (261000†)
Intrinsic factor
Megaloblastic anemia
Megaloblastic anemia 1 (Imerslund-Grasbeck syndrome; 261100†)
Cubilin (intrinsic factor receptor)
Megaloblastic anemia
Transcobalamin II deficiency (275350†)
Transcobalamin II
Methylmalonic aciduria, megaloblastic anemia, and pancytopenia
Methylmalonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency with mild methylmalonic acidemia (603178†)
Methylmalonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase (see also disorders of beta- and gamma-amino acids, below)
Biochemical profile: Moderate urine methylmalonate
Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures
Treatment: No effective treatment
Isovaleric acidemia (243500†)
Isovaleryl-CoA dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Isovaleryl glycine, 3-hydroxyisovalerate
Clinical features: Characteristic sweaty feet odor, vomiting, lethargy, acidosis, intellectual disability, bone marrow suppression, hypoglycemia; ketoacidosis, hyperammonemia, neonatal death
Treatment: Controlled leucine intake, glycine, carnitine
3-Methylcrotonyl-CoA carboxylase deficiency
3-Methylcrotonyl CoA carboxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated 3-hydroxyisovalerate, 3-methylcrontylglycine, and 3-hydroxyisovalerylcarnitine
Clinical features: Episodic vomiting, acidosis, hypoglycemia, hypotonia, intellectual disability, coma; sometimes asymptomatic intellectual disability
Treatment: Controlled leucine intake
(See also Multiple carboxylase deficiency and Biotinidase deficiency, above)
Type I (210200†)
Alpha-subunit
Type II (210210†)
Beta-subunit
3-Methylglutaconic aciduria type I (250950†)
3-Methylglutaconyl-CoA hydratase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-methylglutaconate and 3-hydroxyisolvalerate
Clinical features: Acidosis, hypotonia, hepatomegaly, speech delay
Treatment: Carnitine; benefit of leucine restriction unclear
3-Methylglutaconic aciduria type II (Barth syndrome; 302060†)
Tafazzin
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-methylglutaconate and 3-methylglutarate
Clinical features: Myopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, mitochondrial abnormality, neutropenia, developmental delay
Treatment: Pantothenic acid
Elamipretide has shown positive effect in early clinical trials.
3-Methylglutaconic aciduria type III (Costeff optic atrophy syndrome; 258501†)
Not determined
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-methylglutaconate and 3-methylglutarate
Clinical features: Optic atrophy, ataxia, spasticity, choreiform movement
Treatment: No effective treatment
3-Methylglutaconic aciduria type IV (250951†)
Not determined
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-methylglutaconate and 3-methylglutarate
Clinical features: Variable expression, growth and developmental delay, hypotonia, seizures, optic atrophy, deafness, cardiomyopathy, acidosis
Treatment: No effective treatment
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase deficiency (246450†)
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutarate, 3-methylglutaconate, and 3-hydroxyisovalerate; elevated plasma 3-methylglutarylcarnitine
Clinical features: Reye-like syndrome, vomiting, hypotonia, acidosis, hypoglycemia, lethargy, hyperammonemia without ketosis
Treatment: Restricted leucine intake, control of hypoglycemia
Mevalonic aciduria (610377†), Hyper-IgD syndrome (260920†)
Mevalonate kinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated creatine kinase, transaminase, leukotriene, and urinary mevalonic acid; decreased cholesterol
Clinical features: In classic form, short stature, hypotonia, developmental delay, dysmorphic features, cataracts, vomiting, diarrhea, hepatosplenomegaly, arthralgia, lymphadenopathy, cerebral and cerebellar atrophy, anemia, thrombocytopenia, early death
In hyper-IgD form, recurrent febrile episodes, vomiting, diarrhea, arthralgia, abdominal pain, rash, splenomegaly, elevated serum IgD and IgA levels
Treatment: Corticosteroids during acute attacks; sometimes benefit from IL-1 blockade, tumor necrosis factor blockade, and stem cell transplantation
Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (607809†)
Acetyl-CoA thiolase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 2-methyl-3-hydroxybutyrate and 2-methylacetoacetate, elevated plasma tiglylglycine
Clinical features: Episodes of ketoacidosis, vomiting, diarrhea, coma, intellectual disability
Treatment: Low-protein diet, controlled isoleucine intake
Isobutyryl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (611283†)
Isobutyryl-CoA dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated C-4 carnitine, low free carnitine
Clinical features: Anemia, cardiomyopathy
Treatment: Carnitine
3-Hydroxyisobutyryl-CoA deacylase deficiency (methacrylic aciduria; 250620†)
3-Hydroxyisobutyryl-CoA deacylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated S-(2-carboxypropyl)-cysteine and S-(2-carboxypropyl)-cysteamine
Clinical features: Growth and developmental delay, dysmorphic feature, vertebral anomaly, central nervous system malformations, death
Treatment: No effective treatment
3-Hydroxyisobutyric aciduria (236795†)
3-Hydroxyisobutyrate dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 3-hydroxyisobutyrate; in 50% patients, elevated lactate
Clinical features: Dysmorphic features, central nervous system malformations, hypotonia, ketoacidosis
Treatment: Low-protein diet, carnitine
2-Methylbutyryl glycinuria (610006†)
Short branched-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine 2-methylbutyrulglycine
Clinical features: Hypotonia, muscular atrophy, lethargy, hypoglycemia, hypothermia
Treatment: No effective treatment
Ethylmalonic encephalopathy (602473†)
Mitochondrial protein of undetermined function
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine ethylmalonic and methylsuccinic acids, elevated serum lactate
Clinical features: Retinopathy, acrocyanosis, diarrhea, petechiae, developmental delay, intellectual disability, extrapyramidal symptoms, ataxia, seizures, hyperintense lesions in the basal ganglia
Treatment: No effective treatment
Malonic aciduria (248360†)
Malonyl-CoA decarboxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated lactate, malonate, methylmalonate, and malonylcarnitine
Clinical features: Hypotonia, developmental delay, hypoglycemia, acidosis
Treatment: No effective treatment; low-fat, high-carbohydrate diet
Carnitine possibly helpful in some patients
Hypervalinemia (277100†)
Valine transaminase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine and serum valine
Clinical features: Growth retardation
Treatment: Controlled valine intake
This is a group of autosomal recessive disorders caused by deficiency of 1 or more subunits of a dehydrogenase active in the second step of branched-chain amino acid catabolism. Although quite rare, incidence is significant (perhaps 1/200 births) in Mennonite populations (1).
Clinical manifestations include body fluid odor that smells like maple syrup (particularly strong in cerumen) and overwhelming illness in the first days of life, beginning with vomiting and lethargy, and progressing to seizures, coma, and death if untreated. Patients with milder forms of the disease may manifest symptoms only during stress (eg, infection, surgery).
Biochemical findings are profound ketonemia and acidemia. Diagnosis of maple syrup urine disease is by finding elevated plasma levels of branched-chain amino acids (particularly leucine) and confirmed by genetic testing. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.)
Acutely, treatment of maple syrup urine disease with peritoneal dialysis or hemodialysis may be required, along with IV hydration and nutrition (including protein restriction and high-dose dextrose). Patients should be closely monitored for cerebral edema and acute pancreatitis.
Long-term management is restriction of dietary branched-chain amino acids; however, small amounts are required for normal metabolic function. Thiamin is a cofactor for the decarboxylation, and some patients respond favorably to high-dose oral thiamin. An emergency plan for how to manage acute illness, which may provoke a metabolic crisis, should be in place. Liver transplantation is curative.
The third step of leucine metabolism is the conversion of isovaleryl CoA to 3-methylcrotonyl CoA, a dehydrogenation step. Deficiency of this dehydrogenase results in isovaleric acidemia, also known as “sweaty feet” syndrome, because accumulated isovaleric acid emits an odor that smells like sweat.
Clinical manifestations of the acute form occur in the first few days of life with poor feeding, vomiting, and respiratory distress as infants develop profound anion gap metabolic acidosis, hypoglycemia, and hyperammonemia. Bone marrow suppression often occurs. A chronic intermittent form may not manifest for several months or years.
Diagnosis of isovaleric acidemia is made by detecting elevated levels of isovaleric acid and its metabolites in blood or urine. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.)
Acute treatment of isovaleric acidemia is with IV hydration and nutrition (including high-dose dextrose) and measures to increase renal isovaleric acid excretion by conjugation with glycine. If these measures are insufficient, exchange transfusion and peritoneal dialysis may be needed. Long-term treatment is with dietary leucine restriction and continuation of glycine and carnitine supplements.
Prognosis is excellent with treatment.
Propionic acid accumulation is caused by deficiency of the enzyme propionyl CoA carboxylase. This enzyme is responsible for metabolizing propionic acid to methylmalonate.
Illness begins in the first days or weeks of life with poor feeding, vomiting, and respiratory distress due to profound anion gap metabolic acidosis, hypoglycemia, and hyperammonemia. Seizures may occur, and bone marrow suppression is common. Physiologic stresses may trigger recurrent attacks. Survivors may have tubular nephropathies, intellectual disability, and neurologic abnormalities. Propionic acidemia can also be seen as part of multiple carboxylase deficiency, biotin deficiency, or biotinidase deficiency.
Diagnosis of propionic acidemia is suggested by elevated levels of propionic acid metabolites, including methylcitrate and tiglate and their glycine conjugates in blood and urine, and confirmed by measuring propionyl CoA carboxylase activity in white blood cells or cultured fibroblasts and/or genetic testing. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.)
Acute treatment of propionic acidemia is with IV hydration (including high-dose dextrose), nutrition, and protein restriction; carnitine may be helpful. If these measures are insufficient, peritoneal dialysis or hemodialysis may be needed. Long-term propionic acidemia treatment is dietary restriction of precursor amino acids and odd-chain fatty acids and possibly continuation of carnitine supplementation. A few patients respond to high-dose biotin because it is a cofactor for propionyl CoA and other carboxylases. Intermittent courses of antibiotics should be considered for reducing a propionic acid load resulting from intestinal bacteria. An emergency plan for how to manage acute illness, which may provoke a metabolic crisis, should be in place.
This disorder is caused by deficiency of methylmalonyl CoA mutase, which converts methylmalonyl CoA (a product of the propionyl CoA carboxylation) into succinyl CoA. Adenosylcobalamin, a metabolite of vitamin B12, is a cofactor; its deficiency also may cause methylmalonic acidemia (and also homocystinuria and megaloblastic anemia). Methylmalonic acid accumulates.
Age of onset, clinical manifestations, and treatment are similar to those of propionic acidemia except that cobalamin, instead of biotin, may be helpful for some patients.
