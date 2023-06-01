Хвороба тонких базальних мембран

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes renal biopsy

Ураження тонкої базальної мембрани Зображення Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org).

Diagnosis is based on family history and findings of hematuria without other symptoms or pathology, particularly if asymptomatic family members also have hematuria. Renal biopsy is unnecessary but is often done as part of a hematuria evaluation. Early on, thin basement membrane disease may be difficult to differentiate from Alport sydrome because of histologic similarities. Molecular genetic analysis can help differentiate these 2 diseases.