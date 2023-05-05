Ксеродерма

Xeroderma is dry skin that is neither inherited nor associated with systemic abnormalities. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment involves moisturizers and other measures to keep the skin moist.

Xeroderma results from delayed shedding of the superficial cells of the skin, yielding fine white scale. Risk factors for xerosis include the following:

Residence in a dry, cold climate

Older age

Atopic dermatitis

Frequent bathing, particularly if using harsh soaps

Severe dry skin on the hands may become inflamed, leading to hand dermatitis (hand eczema).

Diagnosis of Xeroderma Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of xeroderma is based on clinical evaluation. Xeroderma can usually be differentiated by inflammatory disorders such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis by the absence of erythema in xeroderma. Unlike the fine white scales of xeroderma, ichthyosis is characterized by fish-like scales.