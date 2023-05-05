skip to main content
Ксеродерма

(Ксероз)

ЗаJames G. H. Dinulos, MD, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

Xeroderma is dry skin that is neither inherited nor associated with systemic abnormalities. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment involves moisturizers and other measures to keep the skin moist.

Xeroderma results from delayed shedding of the superficial cells of the skin, yielding fine white scale. Risk factors for xerosis include the following:

  • Residence in a dry, cold climate

  • Older age

  • Atopic dermatitis

  • Frequent bathing, particularly if using harsh soaps

Severe dry skin on the hands may become inflamed, leading to hand dermatitis (hand eczema).

Ксероз
Сховати деталі
This photo shows xerosis in a patient with chronic kidney disease. The skin is very rough and dry.
© Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Xeroderma

  • Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis of xeroderma is based on clinical evaluation.

Xeroderma can usually be differentiated by inflammatory disorders such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis by the absence of erythema in xeroderma. Unlike the fine white scales of xeroderma, ichthyosis is characterized by fish-like scales.

Treatment of Xeroderma

  • Maximization of skin moisture

Treatment of xeroderma is focused on keeping the skin moist:

  • Frequency of bathing should decrease and tepid, rather than hot, water should be used.

  • Skin moisturizers should be used frequently, particularly immediately after bathing, to decrease transepidermal water loss. Thicker moisturizers such as petrolatum- or oil-based moisturizers are more effective than water-based lotions, although water-based lotions may be better tolerated in warmer climates. Moisturizers with additives such as ceramides, alpha-glycolic acids (eg, lactic, glycolic, and pyruvic acids), and beta-glycolic acids (eg, salicylic acid) are very commonly used.

  • Increasing fluid intake and using humidifiers also help.

Patients who develop hand dermatitis sometimes require topical corticosteroids to decrease inflammation and maintain the skin barrier.

