skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Geetha Maddukuri, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Nephrology

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Guntur Medical College NTR, Guntur, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, St Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, St Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Best Doctors in St. Louis, St. Louis Magazine, 2019, 2020
  • Acute kidney injury in a national cohort of hospitalized US veterans with COVID-19. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 16(1):14-25, 2021.
  • Comparative evaluation of clinical manifestations and risk of death in patients admitted to hospital with covid-19 and seasonal influenza: cohort study. BMJ 371:m4677, 2020.
  • Comparative effectiveness of the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor empagliflozin versus other antihyperglycemics on risk of major adverse kidney events. Diabetes Care 43(11):2785-2795, 2020.
  • Proton pump inhibitors and the kidney: Implications of current evidence for clinical practice and when and how to deprescribe. Am J Kid Dis 75(4):P497-507, 2020.
  • Analysis of the global burden of disease study highlights the global, regional, and national trends of chronic kidney disease epidemiology from 1990 to 2016. Kidney Int 94(3):567-581, 2018.
  • Changes in the US burden of chronic kidney disease from 2002 to 2016: An analysis of the global burden of disease study. JAMA Netw Open 1(7):e184412, 2018.

Глави посібника та коментарі