Цистинурія

High fluid intake

Alkalinization of the urine

Dietary sodium, animal protein, and methionine restriction (when possible)

Sometimes cystine-binding medications

End-stage kidney disease may develop. Decreasing urinary cystine concentration below about 250 to 300 mg/L (1 to 1.25 mmol/L) decreases kidney toxicity and can allow clearance of cystine in solution. This decrease is accomplished by increasing urine volume with fluid intake sufficient to provide a urine flow rate of 1.5 to 2 L/m2/day, which could require fluid intake as high as 2 to 4 L/day (1). Hydration is particularly important at night when urinary volume and pH drop.

Alkalinization of the urine to pH > 7.0 with potassium citrate or potassium bicarbonate increases the solubility of cystine significantly.

Mild restrictions of dietary sodium (100 mEq/day), animal protein (0.8 to 1.0 g/kg/day), and dietary methionine may help reduce cystine excretion. Because protein is essential for proper growth, protein intake should not be overly restricted in children.

When high fluid intake and alkalinization do not reduce stone formation, cystine-binding medications may be tried because cystine-drug complex can increase solubility up to 50 times. Penicillamine and tiopronin are the current cystine-binding medications. Pyridoxine supplements should be given with penicillamine. About half of all patients develop some toxic manifestation, such as fever, rash, arthralgias, or, less commonly, nephrotic syndrome, pancytopenia, or a lupus-like reaction. Although a lower risk of toxicity has been suggested with use of tiopronin, this has not been confirmed (2). Close monitoring of response to therapy is very important.

Although medications may reduce stone burden, there is high risk that stones will recur.

Animal models have been helpful in the development of novel therapies for cystinuria (3). Clinical trials are currently being done to explore the efficacy of several interventions, including bucillamine, tolvaptan, and alpha-lipoic acid. A recent study suggested short-term efficacy and safety with dilutional therapy using tolvaptan in young patients with cystinuria (4).

(See also the multi-society 2021 clinical practice recommendation for cystinuria management.)