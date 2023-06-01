skip to main content
Загальні відомості про нефритичний синдром

ЗаFrank O'Brien, MD, Washington University in St. Louis
Переглянуто/перевірено черв. 2023

Nephritic syndrome is defined by hematuria, variable degrees of proteinuria, usually dysmorphic red blood cells (RBCs), and often RBC casts on microscopic examination of urinary sediment. Often 1 of the following elements are present: edema, hypertension, elevated serum creatinine, and oliguria. Nephritic syndrome has both primary and secondary causes. Diagnosis is based on history, physical examination, and sometimes renal biopsy. Treatment and prognosis vary by cause.

    (See also Overview of Glomerular Disorders.)

    Nephritic syndrome is a manifestation of glomerular inflammation (glomerulonephritis) and occurs at any age. Causes differ by age (see table Glomerular Disorders by Age and Presentation), and mechanisms differ by cause. The syndrome can be

    • Acute (serum creatinine rises over many weeks or less)

    • Chronic (renal insufficiency may progress over years)

    Nephritic syndrome can also be

    • Primary (idiopathic)

    • Secondary

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Причини гломерулонефриту

    Type

    Examples

    Primary

    Idiopathic

    Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN

    Idiopathic crescentic GN

    IgA nephropathy

    Membranoproliferative GN

    Secondary

    Bacterial*

    Group A beta-streptococcal infection

    Mycoplasma infection

    Neisseria meningitidis infection

    Salmonella typhi infection

    Staphylococcal infections (especially bacterial endocarditis)

    Streptococcus pneumoniae infection

    Visceral abscesses (due to Escherichia coli or Pseudomonas, Proteus, Klebsiella, or Clostridium species)

    Parasitic*

    Malaria (due to Plasmodium falciparum or P. malariae)

    Schistosomiasis (due to Schistosoma mansoni)

    Viral*

    Coxsackievirus infection

    Cytomegalovirus infection

    Epstein-Barr virus infection

    Hepatitis B

    Hepatitis C

    Herpes zoster

    Measles

    Mumps

    Varicella

    Other infectious and postinfectious causes

    Fungal infections (due to Candida albicans [candidiasis] or Coccidioides immitis [coccidiomycosis])

    Rickettsial infection

    Systemic rheumatic diseases

    Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    IgA–associated vasculitis

    Microscopic polyangiitis

    Polyarteritis nodosa

    SLE

    Drug-induced disorders

    SLE (due to hydralazine or procainamide)

    Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (due to quinine, cisplatin, gemcitabine, or mitomycin C)

    Hematologic dyscrasias

    Mixed IgG-IgM cryoglobulinemia

    Serum sickness

    Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura–hemolytic-uremic syndrome

    Glomerular basement membrane diseases

    Goodpasture syndrome

    Hereditary disorders

    Alport syndrome

    Thin basement membrane disease

    * Infectious and postinfectious causes.

    GN = glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A; IgM = immunoglobulin M;SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.

    Гострий гломерулонефрит

    Postinfectious glomerulonephritis is the prototype of acute glomerulonephritis, but the condition may be caused by other glomerulopathies and by systemic disorders such as systemic rheumatic diseases and hematologic dyscrasias (see table Causes of Glomerulonephritis).

    Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis (RPGN) is an acute glomerulonephritis resulting from the secondary sequelae of inflammatory (crescenteric) glomerulonephritis, of which there are many causes. RPGN is a pathologic diagnosis.

    Хронічний гломерулонефрит

    Chronic glomerulonephritis has features similar to those of acute glomerulonephritis but develops slowly and may cause mild to moderate proteinuria. Examples include

