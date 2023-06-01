Загальні відомості про нефритичний синдром

Nephritic syndrome is defined by hematuria, variable degrees of proteinuria, usually dysmorphic red blood cells (RBCs), and often RBC casts on microscopic examination of urinary sediment. Often ≥ 1 of the following elements are present: edema, hypertension, elevated serum creatinine, and oliguria. Nephritic syndrome has both primary and secondary causes. Diagnosis is based on history, physical examination, and sometimes renal biopsy. Treatment and prognosis vary by cause.
(See also Overview of Glomerular Disorders.)
Nephritic syndrome is a manifestation of glomerular inflammation (glomerulonephritis) and occurs at any age. Causes differ by age (see table Glomerular Disorders by Age and Presentation), and mechanisms differ by cause. The syndrome can be
Acute (serum creatinine rises over many weeks or less)
Chronic (renal insufficiency may progress over years)
Nephritic syndrome can also be
Primary (idiopathic)
Secondary
Причини гломерулонефриту
Type
Examples
Primary
Idiopathic
Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN
Idiopathic crescentic GN
Secondary
Bacterial*
Group A beta-streptococcal infection
Neisseria meningitidis infection
Staphylococcal infections (especially bacterial endocarditis)
Streptococcus pneumoniae infection
Visceral abscesses (due to Escherichia coli or Pseudomonas, Proteus, Klebsiella, or Clostridium species)
Parasitic*
Malaria (due to Plasmodium falciparum or P. malariae)
Schistosomiasis (due to Schistosoma mansoni)
Viral*
Other infectious and postinfectious causes
Fungal infections (due to Candida albicans [candidiasis] or Coccidioides immitis [coccidiomycosis])
Systemic rheumatic diseases
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Drug-induced disorders
SLE (due to hydralazine or procainamide)
Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (due to quinine, cisplatin, gemcitabine, or mitomycin C)
Hematologic dyscrasias
Mixed IgG-IgM cryoglobulinemia
Serum sickness
Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura–hemolytic-uremic syndrome
Glomerular basement membrane diseases
Hereditary disorders
* Infectious and postinfectious causes.
GN = glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A; IgM = immunoglobulin M;SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.
Гострий гломерулонефрит
Postinfectious glomerulonephritis is the prototype of acute glomerulonephritis, but the condition may be caused by other glomerulopathies and by systemic disorders such as systemic rheumatic diseases and hematologic dyscrasias (see table Causes of Glomerulonephritis).
Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis (RPGN) is an acute glomerulonephritis resulting from the secondary sequelae of inflammatory (crescenteric) glomerulonephritis, of which there are many causes. RPGN is a pathologic diagnosis.
Хронічний гломерулонефрит
Chronic glomerulonephritis has features similar to those of acute glomerulonephritis but develops slowly and may cause mild to moderate proteinuria. Examples include