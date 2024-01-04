гострий тубулярний некроз (ATN)

Common causes of acute tubular necrosis include the following:

Renal hypoperfusion, most often caused by hypotension or sepsis (ischemic ATN; most common, especially in patients in an intensive care unit)

Nephrotoxins

Major surgery (often due to multiple factors)

Other causes of ATN include

Third-degree burns covering > 15% of body surface area

The heme pigments myoglobin and hemoglobin (caused by either rhabdomyolysis or massive hemolysis)

Other endogenous toxins, resulting from disorders such as tumor lysis or multiple myeloma

Poisons, such as ethylene glycol

Herbal and folk remedies, such as ingestion of fish gallbladder in Southeast Asia

Common nephrotoxins include the following:

Aminoglycosides

Amphotericin B

Cisplatin and other chemotherapy agents

Radiocontrast (particularly ionic high osmolar agents given IV in volumes > 100 mL—see Contrast Nephropathy)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs; especially when concurrent with poor renal perfusion or other nephrotoxic agents)

Colistimethate (colistin)

Calcineurin inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, used systemically)

Vancomycin (particularly with supratherapeutic dosing [1])

Massive volume loss, particularly in patients with septic or hemorrhagic shock, pancreatitis, or major surgery, increases the risk of ischemic ATN; patients with serious comorbidities are at highest risk.

Major surgery and advanced hepatobiliary disease (2) increase the risk of aminoglycoside toxicity. Certain combinations of medications (eg, aminoglycosides with amphotericin B) may be especially nephrotoxic. NSAIDs may cause several types of intrinsic kidney disease, including ATN.

Toxic exposures cause patchy, segmental, tubular luminal occlusion with casts and cellular debris or segmental tubular necrosis.

Acute tubular necrosis is more likely to develop in patients with the following:

Preexisting chronic kidney disease

Diabetes mellitus

Preexisting hypovolemia or poor renal perfusion

Older age