Ізольована гематурія

Most cases involve transient microscopic hematuria that is self-limited and idiopathic. Transient microscopic hematuria is particularly common in children, present in up to 5% of their urine samples. There are numerous specific causes (see table Some Specific Causes of Hematuria).

The most common specific causes differ somewhat by age, but overall the most common are

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Prostatitis

Urinary calculi (in adults)

Congenital or acquired anatomic abnormalities

Cancers of the genitourinary system

Vigorous exercise may cause transient hematuria. Cancer and prostate disease are a concern mainly in patients > 50, although younger patients with risk factors may develop cancer.

Glomerular disorders can be a cause at all ages. Glomerular disorders may represent a primary renal disorder (acquired or hereditary) or be secondary to many causes, including infections (eg, group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal infection), systemic rheumatic diseases (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE], granulomatosis with polyangiitis, immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis [Henoch-Schönlein purpura] in children), and blood disorders (eg, mixed cryoglobulinemia, serum sickness). Worldwide, IgA nephropathy is the most common form of glomerulonephritis. Thin basement membrane disease and mild IgA nephropathy may cause isolated hematuria; however, most other glomerular causes of hematuria are accompanied by proteinuria.

Schistosoma haematobium, a parasitic fluke that causes significant disease in Africa (and, to a lesser extent, in India and parts of the Middle East), can invade the urinary tract, causing hematuria. Schistosomiasis is considered only if people have spent time in endemic areas. Mycobacterium tuberculosis may also infect the lower or upper urinary tract and cause hematuria, occasionally causing urethral strictures.

Other causes of hematuria include

Urinary tract instrumentation or procedure (eg, Foley catheterization, prostate or kidney biopsy, lithotripsy)

Radiation cystitis

Drug-induced hemorrhagic cystitis

Vascular etiology—which is rare (eg, renal infarction, renal vein embolism, renal arteriovenous malformation)