Ізольована гематурія

ЗаGeetha Maddukuri, MD, Saint Louis University
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2024

Hematuria is red blood cells (RBCs) in urine, specifically > 3 RBCs per high-power field on urine sediment examination. Urine may be red, bloody, or cola-colored (gross hematuria with oxidation of blood retained in the bladder) or not visibly discolored (microscopic hematuria). Isolated hematuria is urinary RBCs without other urine abnormalities (eg, proteinuria, casts).

Red urine is not always due to RBCs. Red or reddish brown discoloration may result from the following:

  • Hemoglobin or myoglobin in urine

  • Porphyria (most types)

  • Foods (eg, beets, rhubarb, sometimes food coloring)

  • Medications and substances (most commonly phenazopyridine, but sometimes cascara, diphenylhydantoin, methyldopa, phenacetin, phenindione, phenolphthalein, phenothiazine, and senna)

Pathophysiology of Isolated Hematuria

Red blood cells (RBCs) may enter urine from anywhere along the urinary tract—from the kidneys, collecting system and ureters, prostate, bladder, and urethra. In females, normal or abnormal uterine bleeding may be misdiagnosed as hematuria.

Etiology of Isolated Hematuria

Most cases involve transient microscopic hematuria that is self-limited and idiopathic. Transient microscopic hematuria is particularly common in children, present in up to 5% of their urine samples. There are numerous specific causes (see table Some Specific Causes of Hematuria).

The most common specific causes differ somewhat by age, but overall the most common are

Vigorous exercise may cause transient hematuria. Cancer and prostate disease are a concern mainly in patients > 50, although younger patients with risk factors may develop cancer.

Glomerular disorders can be a cause at all ages. Glomerular disorders may represent a primary renal disorder (acquired or hereditary) or be secondary to many causes, including infections (eg, group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal infection), systemic rheumatic diseases (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE], granulomatosis with polyangiitis, immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis [Henoch-Schönlein purpura] in children), and blood disorders (eg, mixed cryoglobulinemia, serum sickness). Worldwide, IgA nephropathy is the most common form of glomerulonephritis. Thin basement membrane disease and mild IgA nephropathy may cause isolated hematuria; however, most other glomerular causes of hematuria are accompanied by proteinuria.

Schistosoma haematobium, a parasitic fluke that causes significant disease in Africa (and, to a lesser extent, in India and parts of the Middle East), can invade the urinary tract, causing hematuria. Schistosomiasis is considered only if people have spent time in endemic areas. Mycobacterium tuberculosis may also infect the lower or upper urinary tract and cause hematuria, occasionally causing urethral strictures.

Other causes of hematuria include

  • Urinary tract instrumentation or procedure (eg, Foley catheterization, prostate or kidney biopsy, lithotripsy)

  • Radiation cystitis

  • Drug-induced hemorrhagic cystitis

  • Vascular etiology—which is rare (eg, renal infarction, renal vein embolism, renal arteriovenous malformation)

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі загальні специфічні причини гематурії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Infection

Urinary irritative symptoms, with or without fever

Urinalysis and culture

Calculi

Sudden-onset, usually colicky, severe flank or abdominal pain, sometimes with vomiting

Abdominal CT without contrast or ultrasonography of the abdomen

Glomerular disease (numerous forms)

In many patients, hypertension, edema, or both

Possibly red or dark (cola-colored) urine

Sometimes preceding infection, family history of renal disorders, or systemic rheumatic disease

Usually proteinuria (except with thin basement membrane disease and mild IgA nephropathy)

Urinalysis

Urine sediment examination for RBC cast and dysmorphic RBCs

Serologic tests

Renal biopsy

Genitourinary cancer (bladder, kidney, prostate, ureter)

Mainly in patients > 50 or with risk factors (smoking, family history, chemical or medication [eg, phenacetin, cyclophosphamide] exposures)

Sometimes voiding symptoms with bladder cancer

Often systemic symptoms with renal cell carcinoma

In all patients without another obvious cause, cystoscopy and possible bladder biopsy; if prostate cancer is suspected, PSA and possibly prostate biopsy

Prostatic hyperplasia

Mainly in patients > 50

Often, urinary obstructive symptoms

Palpably enlarged prostate

PSA

Measurement of postvoid residual urine volume

Ultrasonography of pelvis

Prostatitis

Mainly in patients > 50

Often, urinary irritative and obstructive symptoms

Painful, tender prostate with acute infection

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes transrectal ultrasonography or cystoscopy

Polycystic kidney disease

Chronic flank or abdominal pain

Hypertension

Large kidneys

Ultrasonography or noncontrast CT/MRI of the abdomen

Renal papillary infarction or necrosis

Often in people with sickle cell disease or trait

Sometimes heavy analgesic use (analgesic nephropathy)

Sometimes sickle cell preparation and Hb electrophoresis

Endometriosis

Hematuria coinciding with menses

Clinical evaluation

Trauma (blunt or penetrating)

Usually, presentation as injury rather than as hematuria

CT of the abdomen and pelvis

Loin pain–hematuria syndrome

Flank pain

Hematuria

Urinalysis and CT

Nutcracker syndrome

Hematuria

Left testicular pain

Varicocele

CT angiography

* All patients require urinalysis and evaluation of renal function; older patients require imaging of kidneys and pelvis.

Hb = hemoglobin; PSA = prostate-specific antigen; RBC = red blood cell.

Evaluation of Isolated Hematuria

Історія

History of present illness includes duration of hematuria and any previous episodes. Urinary obstructive symptoms (eg, incomplete emptying, nocturia, difficulty starting or stopping) and irritative symptoms (eg, irritation, urgency, frequency, dysuria) should be noted. Patients should be asked about the presence of pain and its location and severity and whether they have vigorously exercised.

Review of systems should seek symptoms of possible causes, including joint pain and rashes (systemic rheumatic disease), and hearing loss or ocular manifestations (hereditary nephritis, also called Alport syndrome). Presence of fever, night sweats, or weight loss should also be noted.

Past medical history should include questions about any recent infections, particularly a sore throat that may indicate a group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal infection. Conditions known to cause urinary tract bleeding (particularly urinary tract calculi, sickle cell disease or trait, and glomerular disorders) should be sought, along with any history of congenital urinary tract anomalies. Also, conditions that predispose to a glomerular disorder, such as a systemic rheumatic disease (particularly systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE], granulomatosis with polyangiitis, microscopic polyangiitis ), endocarditis, shunt infections, and abdominal abscesses, should be identified. Risk factors for genitourinary (GU) cancer should be identified, including smoking (the most significant), medications (eg, cyclophosphamide, phenacetin), and exposure to industrial chemicals (eg, nitrates, nitrilotriacetate, nitrites, trichloroethylene). Hematuria in a patient on systemic anticoagulation should be approached cautiously and the bleeding not automatically ascribed to the anticoagulation.

Family history should identify relatives with known polycystic kidney disease, a glomerular disorder, or GU cancer. Patients should be asked about travel to areas where schistosomiasis is endemic, and tuberculosis risk factors should be assessed. Medication history should note use of anticoagulants, antiplatelets (although controlled anticoagulation itself does not cause hematuria), and heavy analgesic use.

Фізикальне обстеження

Vital signs should be reviewed for fever and hypertension.

The heart should be auscultated for murmurs (suggesting endocarditis).

The abdomen should be palpated for masses; flanks should be percussed for tenderness over the kidneys. In men, a digital rectal examination should be done to check for prostate enlargement, nodules, and tenderness.

The face and extremities should be inspected for edema (suggesting a glomerular disorder), and the skin should be inspected for rashes (suggesting vasculitis, SLE, or immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis).

Ознаки небезпеки

The following findings are of particular concern:

  • Gross hematuria and concurrent proteinuria

  • Persistent microscopic hematuria, especially in older patients

  • Age > 50

  • Hypertension and edema

  • Systemic symptoms (eg, fever, night sweats, weight loss)

Інтерпретація результатів

Clinical manifestations of the various causes overlap significantly, so urine and often blood tests are required. Depending on results, imaging tests may then be needed. However, some clinical findings provide helpful clues (see table Some Common Causes of Hematuria).

  • Blood clots in urine essentially rule out a glomerular disorder. Glomerular disorders are often accompanied by edema, hypertension, or both; symptoms may be preceded by an infection (particularly a group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal infection in children).

  • Calculi usually manifest with excruciating, colicky pain. Calculi may be present and not cause any discomfort. Less severe, more continuous pain is more likely to result from infection, cancer, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and loin pain–hematuria syndrome.

  • Urinary irritative symptoms suggest bladder or prostate infection but may accompany certain cancers (mainly bladder and prostate).

  • Urinary obstructive symptoms usually suggest prostate disease.

  • An abdominal mass suggests polycystic kidney disease or renal cell carcinoma.

  • A family history of nephritis, sickle cell disease or trait, or polycystic kidney disease suggests that as a cause.

  • Travel to Africa, the Middle East, or India suggests the possibility of schistosomiasis.

  • Systemic symptoms (eg, fever, night sweats, weight loss) may indicate cancer or subacute infection (eg, tuberculosis [TB]) or a systemic rheumatic disease.

On the other hand, some common findings (eg, prostate enlargement, excessive anticoagulation), although potential causes of hematuria, should not be assumed to be the cause without further evaluation.

Дослідження

Before testing proceeds, true hematuria should be distinguished from red urine by urinalysis. In women with vaginal bleeding, the specimen should be obtained by straight catheterization to avoid contamination by a nonurinary source of blood. Red urine without red blood cells (RBCs) suggests myoglobinuria or hemoglobinuria, porphyria, or ingestion of certain medications or foods. Generally, the presence of hematuria should be confirmed by testing a second specimen.

Presence of casts, protein, or dysmorphic RBCs (unusually shaped, with spicules, folding, and blebs) indicates a glomerular disorder. White blood cells or bacteria suggest an infectious etiology. However, because urinalysis shows predominantly RBCs in some patients with cystitis, urine culture is usually done. A positive culture result warrants treatment with antibiotics. If hematuria resolves after treatment and no other symptoms are present, no further evaluation is required for patients < 50, especially women.

If patients < 35 (including children) have only microscopic hematuria and no urine findings suggesting a glomerular disorder, no clinical manifestations suggesting a cause, no risk factors for cancer, and an identified benign cause (eg, infection, mild trauma), they can be observed, with urinalysis repeated every 6 to 12 months. If a benign cause is not evident or hematuria is persistent, testing is indicated (1), beginning with ultrasonography or CT with contrast, sometimes followed by cystoscopy.

Patients < 50 with gross hematuria or unexplained systemic symptoms require ultrasonography or CT of the abdomen and pelvis.

If urine or clinical findings suggest a glomerular disorder, renal function is evaluated by measuring blood urea nitrogen, serum creatinine, and electrolytes; doing a urinalysis; and periodically determining the urine protein/creatinine ratio. Further evaluation of a glomerular disorder may require serologic tests, kidney biopsy, or both.

All patients 35 require cystoscopy, as do patients who are < 35 but have risk factors, such as a family history of cancer, or systemic symptoms (1). Men 50 require discussion of testing for prostate-specific antigen through shared decision making; those with elevated levels require further evaluation for prostate cancer.

Довідковий матеріал щодо обстеження

  1. 1. Barocas DA, Boorjian ST, Alvarez RD, et al: Microhematuria: AUA/SUFU guideline. J Urol 204(4):778-786, 2020. doi: 10.1097/JU.0000000000001297

Treatment of Isolated Hematuria

Treatment is directed at the cause.

Ключові моменти

  • Red urine should be differentiated from true hematuria (red blood cells in urine).

  • Urinalysis and urine sediment examination help differentiate glomerular from nonglomerular causes.

  • Risk of serious disease increases with aging and with duration and degree of hematuria.

  • Cystoscopy and imaging tests are usually needed for patients > 35 or for younger patients with systemic symptoms or risk factors for cancer.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.