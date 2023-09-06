Лікарські препарати для лікування гіпертензії

ACE inhibitors (see table Oral ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension) reduce blood pressure by interfering with the conversion of angiotensin I to angiotensin II and by inhibiting the degradation of bradykinin, thereby decreasing peripheral vascular resistance without causing reflex tachycardia. These medications reduce BP in many hypertensive patients, regardless of plasma renin activity. Because these medications provide renal protection, they are the medications of choice for patients with diabetes. They are not recommended for initial treatment in patients with African ancestry, in whom they appear to increase the risk of stroke when used for initial treatment.

A dry, irritating cough is the most common adverse effect, with estimates of up to 20% in North American and Europe populations and up to 40% in Asian populations (1, 2). Angioedema is the most serious adverse effect and, if it affects the oropharynx, can be fatal. Angioedema is most common among patients with African ancestry and those who smoke.

ACE inhibitors may increase serum potassium and creatinine levels, especially in patients with chronic kidney disease and those taking potassium-sparing diuretics, potassium supplements, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

ACE inhibitors are contraindicated during pregnancy.

In patients with a renal disorder, serum creatinine and potassium levels are monitored at least every 3 months. Patients who have stage 3 nephropathy (estimated glomerular filtration rate [GFR] of < 60 mL/minute to > 30 mL/minute) and are given ACE inhibitors can usually tolerate up to a 30 to 35% increase in serum creatinine above baseline. ACE inhibitors can cause acute kidney injury in patients who have hypovolemia, severe heart failure, severe bilateral renal artery stenosis, or severe stenosis in the artery to a solitary kidney.

Thiazide-type diuretics enhance the antihypertensive activity of ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers more than that of other classes of antihypertensives (3, 4). Spironolactone and eplerenone also appear to enhance the effect of ACE inhibitors.

