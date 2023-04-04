Дефіцитаргінін- вазопресину (центральний нецукровий діабет)

Water deprivation test

Sometimes vasopressin or copeptin levels

Argininevasopressin deficiency must be differentiated from other causes of polyuria, particularly primary polydipsia (see table Common Causes of Polyuria) and argininevasopressin resistance. All tests for argininevasopressin deficiency (and for argininevasopressin resistance) are based on the principle that increasing the plasma osmolality in normal people will lead to decreased excretion of urine with increased urine osmolality.

Таблиця

The water deprivation test is the simplest and most reliable method for diagnosing argininevasopressin deficiency but should be done only while the patient is under constant supervision. Serious dehydration may result. Additionally, if primary polydipsia is suspected, the patient must be observed to prevent surreptitious drinking.

The test is started in the morning by weighing the patient, obtaining venous blood to determine electrolyte concentrations and osmolality, and measuring urinary osmolality. Voided urine is collected hourly, and its specific gravity or, preferably, osmolality is measured. Dehydration is continued until orthostatic hypotension and postural tachycardia appear, ≥ 5% of the initial body weight has been lost, or the urinary concentration does not increase > 0.001 specific gravity or > 30 mOsm/L in sequentially voided specimens. Serum electrolytes and osmolality are again determined. Exogenous vasopressin is then given (5 units of aqueous vasopressin subcutaneously, 10 mcg desmopressin [DDAVP] intranasally, or 4 mcg IM or IV). Urine for specific gravity or osmolality measurement is collected one final time 60 minutes postinjection, and the test is terminated.

A normal response produces maximum urine osmolality after dehydration (often > 1.020 specific gravity or > 700 mOsm/kg [700 mmol/kg]), exceeding the plasma osmolality; osmolality does not increase more than an additional 5% after injection of vasopressin. Patients with argininevasopressin deficiency are generally unable to concentrate urine to greater than the plasma osmolality but are able to increase their urine osmolality by > 50 to > 100% after exogenous vasopressin administration. Patients with partial argininevasopressin deficiency are often able to concentrate urine to above the plasma osmolality but show a rise in urine osmolality of 15 to 50% after vasopressin administration. Patients with argininevasopressin resistance are unable to concentrate urine to greater than the plasma osmolality and show no additional response to vasopressin administration (see table Water Deprivation Test Results).

Measurement of circulating vasopressin or copeptin, the C-terminal peptide end of vasopressin, is the most direct method of diagnosing argininevasopressin deficiency; levels of vasopressin and copeptin at the end of the water deprivation test (before the vasopressin injection) are low in argininevasopressin deficiency and appropriately elevated in argininevasopressin resistance. However, vasopressin and copeptin levels are difficult to measure, and the tests are not routinely available. In addition, the physiologic response to water deprivation is so accurate that direct measurement of vasopressin or copeptin is unnecessary. Plasma vasopressin or copeptin levels are only diagnostic after either dehydration or infusion of hypertonic saline.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Таблиця