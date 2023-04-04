Сечові камені

About 85% of calculi in the United States are composed of calcium, mainly calcium oxalate (see table Composition of Urinary Calculi); 10% are composed of uric acid; 2% are composed of cystine; most of the remainder are mainly composed of magnesium ammonium phosphate (struvite).

General risk factors include disorders that increase urinary salt concentration, either by increased excretion of calcium or uric acid salts, or by decreased excretion of urinary citrate.

For calcium calculi, risk factors vary by population. The main risk factor in the United States is hypercalciuria, a hereditary condition present in 50% of men and 75% of women with calcium calculi; thus, patients with a family history of calculi are at increased risk of recurrent calculi. These patients have normal serum calcium, but urinary calcium is elevated > 250 mg/day (> 6.2 mmol/day) in men and > 200 mg/day (> 5.0 mmol/day) in women.

Hypocitruria (urinary citrate < 350 mg/day [1820 micromol/day]), present in about 40 to 50% of calcium calculi–formers, promotes calcium calculi formation because citrate normally binds urinary calcium and inhibits the crystallization of calcium salts.

About 5 to 8% of calculi are caused by renal tubular acidosis. About 1 to 2% of patients with calcium calculi have primary hyperparathyroidism. Rare causes of hypercalciuria are sarcoidosis, vitamin D intoxication, hyperthyroidism, multiple myeloma, metastatic cancer, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Elevated urinary oxalate levels (hyperoxaluria, urinary oxalate > 40 mg/day [> 440 micromol/day]) may cause calcium oxalate calculus formation (hyperuricosuric calcium oxalate nephrolithiasis). Hyperoxaluria can be primary or caused by excess ingestion of oxalate-containing foods (eg, rhubarb, spinach, cocoa, nuts, pepper, tea) or by excess oxalate absorption due to various enteric diseases (eg, bacterial overgrowth syndromes, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, chronic pancreatic or biliary disease) or ileojejunal (eg, bariatric) surgery.

Other risk factors include taking high doses of vitamin C (ie, > 2000 mg/day), a calcium-restricted diet (possibly because dietary calcium binds dietary oxalate), and mild hyperuricosuria. Mild hyperuricosuria, defined as urinary uric acid > 800 mg/day (> 5 mmol/day) in men or > 750 mg/day (> 4 mmol/day) in women, is almost always caused by excess intake of purine (in proteins, usually from meat, fish, and poultry).

Uric acid calculi most commonly develop as a result of increased urine acidity (urine pH < 5.5), or very rarely with severe hyperuricosuria (urinary uric acid > 1500 mg/day [> 9 mmol/day]), which crystallizes undissociated uric acid. Uric acid crystals may comprise the entire calculus or, more commonly, provide a nidus on which calcium or mixed calcium and uric acid calculi can form.

Cystine calculi occur only in the presence of cystinuria.

Magnesium ammonium phosphate calculi (struvite, infection calculi) indicate the presence of urinary tract infection caused by urea-splitting bacteria (eg, Proteus species, Klebsiella species). These calculi must be treated as infected foreign bodies and removed in their entirety. Unlike other types of calculi, magnesium ammonium phosphate calculi occur 3 times more frequently in women.

Rare causes of urinary calculi include indinavir, melamine, triamterene, and xanthine.