Once excess urine output has been verified by history or measurements, serum or fingerstick glucose determination should be done to rule out uncontrolled diabetes.

If hyperglycemia is not present, then testing is required:

Serum and urine chemistries (electrolytes, calcium)

Serum and urine osmolality and sometimes plasma antidiuretic hormone (ADH) level

These tests look for hypercalcemia, hypokalemia (due to surreptitious diuretic use), and hypernatremia or hyponatremia:

Hypernatremia (sodium > 142 mEq/L [142 mmol/L]) suggests excess free water loss due to central or nephrogenic diabetes insipidus.

Hyponatremia (sodium < 137 mEq/L [137 mmol/L]) suggests excess free water intake secondary to polydipsia.

Urine osmolality is typically < 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/kg) with water diuresis and > 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/kg) with solute diuresis.

If the diagnosis remains unclear, then measurement of serum and urine sodium and osmolality in response to a water deprivation test and exogenous ADH administration should be done. Because serious dehydration may result from this testing, the test should be done only while patients are under constant supervision; hospitalization is usually required. Additionally, patients in whom psychogenic polydipsia is suspected must be observed to prevent surreptitious drinking.

Various protocols can be used in water deprivation tests. Each protocol has some limitations. Typically, the test is started in the morning by weighing the patient, obtaining venous blood to determine serum electrolyte concentrations and osmolality, and measuring urine osmolality. Voided urine is collected hourly and its osmolality is measured. Dehydration is continued until orthostatic hypotension and postural tachycardia appear, ≥ 5% of the initial body weight has been lost, or the urinary concentration does not increase > 30 mOsm/kg (30 mmol/kg) in sequentially voided specimens. Serum electrolytes and osmolality are again determined, and 5 units of aqueous vasopressin are injected subcutaneously. Urine for osmolality measurement is collected one final time 60 minutes postinjection, and the test is terminated.

A normal response produces maximum urine osmolality after dehydration (> 700 mOsm/kg [700 mmol/kg]), and osmolality does not increase more than an additional 5% after injection of vasopressin.

In arginine vasopressin deficiency, patients are typically unable to concentrate urine to greater than the plasma osmolality but are able to increase their urine osmolality after vasopressin administration. The increase in urine osmolality is 50 to 100% in argininevasopressin deficiency vs 15 to 45% with partial argininevasopressin deficiency.

In arginine vasopressin resistance, patients are unable to concentrate urine to greater than the plasma osmolality and show no additional response to vasopressin administration. Occasionally in partial argininevasopressin resistance, the increase in urine osmolality can be up to 45%, but overall these numbers are much lower than those that occur in partial argininevasopressin deficiency (usually < 300 mOsm/kg [300 mmol/kg]).

In psychogenic polydipsia, urine osmolality is < 100 mOsm/kg (100 mmol/kg). Decreasing water intake gradually will lead to decreasing urine output, increasing plasma and urine osmolality and serum sodium concentration.

Measurement of circulating ADH is the most direct method of diagnosing argininevasopressin deficiency. Levels at the end of the water deprivation test (before the vasopressin injection) are low in argininevasopressin deficiency and appropriately elevated in argininevasopressin resistance. However, ADH levels are not routinely available. In addition, water deprivation is so accurate that direct measurement of ADH is rarely necessary. If measured, ADH levels should be checked at the beginning of the water deprivation test, when the patient is well hydrated; ADH levels should increase as intravascular volume decreases.