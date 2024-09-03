Міхурово-сечовідний рефлюкс (МСР)

Children typically present with a history of fetal hydronephrosis or febrile UTI, or they are discovered to have VUR after undergoing screening tests done because they have a sibling with VUR. Up to 25% of siblings can have VUR. As a result, parents may opt to screen asymptomatic siblings.

Rarely, children present with hypertension, which is more commonly a long-term consequence of renal scarring.

Children with UTI may have fever, abdominal or flank pain, dysuria, frequency, urgency, wetting accidents, or rarely hematuria.

Some children do not have symptoms.