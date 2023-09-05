Гіперфосфатемія

The usual cause of hyperphosphatemia is

Decrease in renal excretion of phosphate

Advanced renal insufficiency (glomerular filtration rate [GFR] < 30 mL/minute) reduces excretion sufficiently to increase serum phosphate. Defects in renal excretion of phosphate in the absence of chronic kidney disease also occur in pseudohypoparathyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, and parathyroid suppression (as from hypercalcemia due to vitamin A or vitamin D excess or granulomatous disease).

Hyperphosphatemia occasionally results from a transcellular shift of phosphate into the extracellular space that is so large that the renal excretory capacity is overwhelmed. This transcellular shift occurs most frequently in

Diabetic ketoacidosis (despite total body phosphate depletion)

Crush injuries

Nontraumatic rhabdomyolysis

Overwhelming systemic infections

Tumor lysis syndrome

Hyperphosphatemia can also occur with excessive oral phosphate administration and occasionally with overzealous use of enemas containing phosphate.

Hyperphosphatemia can be spurious in cases of hyperproteinemia (eg, in multiple myeloma or macroglobulinemia), dyslipidemia, hemolysis, or hyperbilirubinemia.