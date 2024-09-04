Частота сечовипускання

History of present illness should first ask about the amounts of fluid consumed and voided to distinguish between urinary frequency and polyuria. If urinary frequency is present, patients are asked about acuity of onset, presence or absence of irritative symptoms (eg, irritation, urgency, dysuria), obstructive symptoms (eg, hesitancy, poor flow, sensation of incomplete voiding, nocturia), and recent sexual contacts.

Review of systems should cover symptoms suggestive of a cause, including fever, flank or groin pain, and hematuria (infection); missed menses, breast swelling, and morning sickness (pregnancy); and arthritis and conjunctivitis (reactive arthritis).

Past medical history should ask about known causes, including prostate disease and previous pelvic radiation therapy or surgeries. Medications (prescription and recreational) and diet are reviewed for the use of agents that increase urine output (eg, diuretics, alcohol, caffeinated beverages).