Синдром нігтьової чашечки

There is bilateral hypoplasia or absence of the patella, subluxation of the radial head at the elbows, and bilateral accessory iliac horns.

Fingernails and toenails are absent or hypoplastic, with pitting and ridges.

Renal dysfunction occurs in up to 50% of patients due to focal segmental glomerular deposits of IgM and C3. Proteinuria, hypertension, and hematuria are the most common manifestations, but about 30% of patients with renal involvement slowly progress to renal failure.