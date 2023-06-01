Швидкопрогресуючий гломерулонефрит (ШПГН)

Corticosteroids

Cyclophosphamide

Rituximab

Plasma exchange

Treatment varies by disease type, although no regimens have been rigorously studied. Therapy should be instituted early, ideally when serum creatinine is < 5 mg/dL (442 micromol/L) and before the biopsy shows crescentic involvement of all glomeruli or organizing crescents as well as fibrotic interstitium and atrophic tubules. Even patients with kidney involvement and higher creatinine levels should be aggressively treated if they do not require immediate renal replacement therapy. Treatment becomes less effective as these features become more prominent and may be harmful in some patients (eg, older patients, patients with infection).

Corticosteroids and either cyclophosphamide or rituximab are usually given. For immune complex and pauci-immune disease, corticosteroids (methylprednisolone 1 g IV once a day over 30 minutes for 3 to 5 days followed by prednisone 1 mg/kg orally once a day) may reduce serum creatinine levels or delay dialysis for > 3 years in 50% of patients (1, 2).

Cyclophosphamide is usually given and may particularly benefit antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)–positive patients; IV monthly pulse regimens may cause fewer adverse effects (eg, leukopenia, infection) than oral therapy because of reduced cumulative dosing. Prednisone and cyclophosphamide are typically started concurrent with plasma exchange for anti-GBM (glomerular basement membrane) antibody disease and continued to minimize new antibody formation. Patients with idiopathic disease are usually treated with corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide, but data regarding efficacy are scarce.

Rituximab may be dosed at 375 mg/m2 IV per week for 4 weeks as used in the RAVE trial (formal title: Rituximab in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis; [2]). An alternative regimen is an initial dose of 1g followed by another 1-g dose 2 weeks later. Rituximab has not been used in the treatment of anti-GBM disease.

Plasma exchange (daily 3- to 4-L exchanges for 14 days) is recommended for anti-GBM antibody disease. Plasma exchange may also be considered for immune complex and pauci-immune ANCA-associated RPGN with pulmonary hemorrhage or severe renal dysfunction on presentation (serum creatinine > 5 to 7 mg/dL [442 to 618.8 micromol/L] or dialysis dependency), but its use remains controversial. Plasma exchange is thought to rapidly remove free antibody, intact immune complexes, and mediators of inflammation (eg, fibrinogen, complement). While some evidence suggested that plasma exchange improved short-term kidney outcomes, a subsequent randomized trial did not show that it reduced the incidence of death or end-stage kidney disease (3).

Aggressive immunosuppressive therapy may also be beneficial in patients who present with higher creatinine levels. Plasmapheresis combined with prednisone and cyclophosphamide benefited patients with renal involvement who did not require immediate renal replacement therapy, even if creatinine levels were elevated above 5 to 7 mg/dL (442 to 618.8 micromol/L; [4]).

Kidney transplantation is effective for all types, but disease may recur in the graft; risk diminishes with time. In anti-GBM antibody disease, the anti-GBM titers should be undetectable for at least 12 months before transplantation. For patients with pauci-immune RPGN, disease activity should be quiescent for at least 6 months before transplantation; ANCA titers do not need to be suppressed.