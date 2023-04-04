Дефект міжпередсердної перегородки (ASD)

To understand hemodynamic changes and review normal hemodynamic data that occur in atrial septal defect (and other anomalies), see figure Normal circulation with representative right and left cardiac pressures.

Нормальний кровообіг з репрезентативним тиском у правому та лівому серцях (у мм рт.ст.)

In atrial septal defect, shunting is left to right initially (see figure Atrial septal defect). Some small ASDs, often just a stretched patent foramen ovale, close spontaneously during the first few years of life. Persistent moderate to large ASDs result in large shunts, leading to right atrial and right ventricular volume overload. If unrepaired, these large shunts may lead to pulmonary artery hypertension, elevated pulmonary vascular resistance, and right ventricular hypertrophy by the time people are in their 30s or 40s. The absolute size of the defect in millimeters should not be taken in isolation, as the significance of the size of the defect varies with the age and size of the patient, and it is of lesser importance than the physiologic consequences of the degree of shunting through the defect (1). Atrial arrhythmias, such as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), atrial flutter, or atrial fibrillation, may also occur. The presence of an atrial shunt, even if predominantly left-to-right, may be associated with a paradoxical embolus due to a transient right-to-left shunt. Ultimately, the increase in the pulmonary artery pressure and vascular resistance may result in a bidirectional atrial shunt with cyanosis (Eisenmenger syndrome) during mid to late adulthood (most commonly over the age of 40).

Дефект міжпередсердної перегородки